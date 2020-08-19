Altoona boy, 5, killed in Covington Twp. crash

FRENCHVILLE — A 5-year-old Altoona boy died as the result of a crash that occurred on Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m.
Clearfield-based state police reported that troopers were dispatched to Rolling Stone Road in Covington Township for a single vehicle crash. Upon arrival, it was determined that the 31-year-old female driver of Altoona was traveling southbound on Rolling Stone Road when she lost control of her 2016 Ford Escape.
The driver told police she swerved to miss an object on the roadway, causing the vehicle to veer off of the east berm, strike the vehicle’s side on a utility pole and come to an uncontrolled final rest in the northbound lane.
The five-year-old boy who died was wearing a seatbelt, and was pronounced deceased prior to arriving at the hospital.
The driver and two 10-year-old passengers, all of Altoona, were transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for minor injuries.
Troopers were assisted on scene by Moshannon Valley EMS, Clearfield EMS and Karthaus ambulance services. Volunteer firefighters from Pine Glen, Winburne, Grassflat, Karthaus and Morris Township Vol. Fire Depts. also assisted on scene.