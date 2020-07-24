BAKERSTOWN — An Allport man was killed as the result of a head-on collision with a truck in Richland Township, Allegheny County near Pittsburgh.
Michael S. Petro, 38, was traveling northbound on state Route 8 at the intersection of Sandy Hill Road near the community of Bakerstown when the crash occurred shortly after 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Officials said witnesses described Petro’s vehicle as being driven erratically before it crossed the center line and crashed into a Penn Waste semi-truck that was stopped at a red light.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office.
A spokesperson at North Regional Police Dept. in Wexford said the investigation into the crash continues.
According to his obituary, Petro was a 2000 graduate of West Branch High School and was employed as a meat cutter and butcher.