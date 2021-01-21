Clearfield-Lawrence Township Airport Authority dissolved the position of the airport’s lead employee at Wednesday’s meeting.
The authority approved terminating the position of part-time manager at the Clearfield-Lawrence Township Airport to provide time for the authority’s personnel committee to develop a job description for a manager and related protocol for the airport.
The manager’s position was held by authority member Richard Shaffer. According to previously published information, Shaffer began working at the Clearfield Lawrence Township Airport in 1983 and had been the manager there for more than 20 years.
Chairman David Schultz, who was elected at the authority’s reorganizational meeting proceeding the business meeting, said, “We will re-establish the position following a review and recommendations from the personnel committee.”
In the interim, all information and requests for day-to-day operations decisions that would have been made by the manager will be forwarded to Schultz.
The personnel committee consisting of Schultz, Harvey Haag and Paul Snyder, will be meeting in the coming weeks and could make a proposal for authority members to consider as soon as the February meeting.
Schultz told The Progress following the meeting, action was taken “Because there have been discrepancies noted by board members concerning the performance of the manager and it has caused concerns. All of the board members appreciate the dedication and the work of Dick Schultz over the years to promote and make a success of the airport for Clearfield County.”
He said when the personnel committee meets, in addition to developing a job description and official procedures, members will be looking at standards and possible opportunities for the airport. Schultz said he believes more can be done to promote the facility and make county residents aware of the impact increased aviation opportunities could have on the local economy.
“This airport is a great facility and there are still many people who don’t even know it’s up here,” Schultz said.