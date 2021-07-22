Clearfield-Lawrence Township Joint Airport Authority said it is still in need of a member to represent Clearfield Borough.
Chairman David Schultz on Wednesday inquired whether Clearfield Borough Council had appointed a replacement to fill the seat of Richard Shaffer, who retired from the board in March.
Members indicated they had not heard anything. Schultz said the authority would make any inquires from the borough until after its August meeting in hopes council would fill the seat at its August meeting.
“If we haven’t heard something by the August meeting I will contact Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott,” Schultz said
A raise was authorized by members for the Clearfield-Lawrence Township Airport’s part-time employees retroactive to July 1. A raise of $1 per hour was approved for each of the three workers.
The motion was posed by member Harvey Haag who reported he believed the employees should get a raise since they hadn’t received one in several years and are an asset to the airport.
“The cost of everything is also going up,” he added.
Haag told the authority the increase would be cost the authority approximately $3,600 per year.
Manager Jerry Kaufield reported repairs to the terminal roof have been completed by 765-DECK LLC of Clearfield. The roof was damaged recently in one of the storms that rolled through the area. The cost was approximately $25,000. The authority had a $1,000 deductible on the coverage.
Member Paul Snyder reported the emergency drill at the airport has been tentatively scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 12. He said he has been in contact with Clearfield County’s department of emergency management about planning. Bigler-Jackson-Woodland, Lawrence Township, Clearfield Borough, Goshen and Curwensville fire departments have been notified and requested to participate, he stated.
Engineer Brian Wolfel of GAI Consultants, DuBois, told the authority although it had planned to use a $15,000 COVID-19 relief grant on its purchase of a Caterpillar loader with snowplows and other equipment, the machine was not received by July 10. The cost is $309,240.
“We didn’t make the deadline. Nothing was delivered and billable by July 10 so we lost that grant,” he said, adding, “The Department of Aviation said the equipment had to be here on site by that date.
A second COVID-19 relief grant will cover the cost of the loader, Wolfel said, the loader should tentatively be in by the authority’s August meeting.
Members also heard Stat MedEvac has agreed to pay a monthly rent increase of $100 bringing its monthly fee for the use of a building and space on the airport property to $600 per month.