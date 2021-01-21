Clearfield-Lawrence Township Airport Joint Authority will have new leadership for the new year.
At Wednesday’s meeting, members elected David Schultz to serve as chairman and Paul Snyder, vice chairman. Harvey Haag will continue as the board’s secretary and Dan Hile was elected treasurer.
Other members of the authority are Richard Shaffer, Richard Keirn and Jerry Kaufield.
Meetings will continue to be held on the third Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Clearfield-Lawrence Township Airport, 801 Airport Rd., Clearfield. Dates are Feb. 17, March 17, April 21, May 19, June 16, July 21, Aug. 17, Sept. 15, Oct. 20, Nov. 17 and Dec. 15.
Members approved formulating three committees, fiance, personnel and facilities. Schultz selected members for each committee. They are finance, Hile, Shaffer and Schultz; personnel, Schultz, Haag and Snyder; and facilities, Snyder, Shaffer and Haag.
Peter Smith was retained as solicitor; CNB Bank, depository and Johnston, Nelson, Shimmel & Thomas LL, auditors. GAI Engineering Inc., DuBois, will serve as the authority’s engineer through May 2022 according to the agreement in place between the authority and the company.