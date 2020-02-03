The local chapter of the American Heart Association has announced this year’s Queen/King of Hearts campaign candidates at each school district in the Progressland readership area.
The Queen/King of Hearts campaign is a service oriented and community based leadership program.
Participants at each school commit to community-based fundraising projects to benefit the American Heart Association, to help further AHA’s lifesaving mission of preventing heart disease and stroke. Participants will not only raise funds but will be tasked with taking on a leadership role to raise awareness of heart disease and stroke, and encourage adoption of heart healthy habits and behaviors throughout American Heart Month during February 2020.
Heart disease is the No. 1 killer worldwide, and stroke ranks second globally. Even when those conditions don’t result in death, they cause disability and diminish quality of life. The American Heart Association wants to see a world free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke. Contact a participating high school to ask how you can help.