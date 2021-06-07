We would like to send out a big thank you to all the people who braved the cold and damp weather to join us at Curwensville Lake Saturday, May 29, for Wheels at the Lake to help raise money for Clearfield County Special Olympics.
The vendors, businesses and citizens who donated items and time, those who came to have their cars, trucks and motorcycles judged and all the volunteers, including special DJ Joey Bang, without all of you none of this could have happened. Thank you.
— Committee Member Micki Pearson and the Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education Chinklacamoose Chapter Committee for Special Olympics