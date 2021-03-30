FLINTON — This is a collaborative poem written by the seventh and eighth grade students at Glendale Jr./Sr. High School, with assistance from English and language arts Instructor Gregg Mazenko.
A Glendale OriginalIn my America, we act like sheep and turn a blind eye while other people are slaughtered like lambs.
In my America, kindness is very rare.
In my America, social media says we have to be perfect.
In my America, the world is falling apart.
In my America, we are broken like a puzzle that has been left under the sofa waiting for someone to bring it out of the dark and into the light.
In my America, nothing is perfect.
In my America, masks, hand sanitizer and Covid are the norms.
In my America, we sob together.
In my America, it isn’t all cupcakes and rainbows; we must prepare for what lies ahead.
In my America, we aren’t divided by our political status.
In my America, the people are in power.
In my America, mistakes are made, but they only pull us closer.
In my America, people aren’t afraid to express themselves.
In my America, we unite as one.
In my America, Americans unite as one to make the world a better place.
In my America, America leads as people from all over the world unite and work as one.
In my America, there is no more judgement between diversities- WE ARE ALL EQUAL!
In my America, stars shine bright, true freedom rings true for all.
In my America, we are more than a country; we are a team, one big loving family with a common goal.
In my America, we stand and stick together.
In my America, all people are created equal.
In my America, all people are treated equally.
In my America, all people are compassionate, unbiased, and united.
In my America, we embrace real equality.
In my America, eliminating discrimination will become our motivation.
In my America, people aren’t judged for how they look, nor do people pick out the insecurities of others.
In my America, everyone is treated as equals and everyone is respected no matter who they are.
In my America, exercising humanity is neither scarce, nor disdained.
In my America, diversity will be celebrated.
In my America, different is the new normal.
In my America, kindness is spread through words, expressions and actions.
In my America, we respect each other for who we are.
In my America, nobody speaks poorly about another.
In my America, we can spread our wings without fear of having them clipped.
In my America, crime is a mere word, not an action.
In my America there are no problems with health, hunger, and poverty.
In my America, the sky is bright with the light of God.
In my America, there is world peace and no one is homeless.
In my America, I am brave and free.
In my America, our freedom is what fuels us.
In my America, liberty is king.
In my America, freedom will ring like a bell, echoing its sweet tune to those willing to listen.
In my America, red, white, and blue flags dazzle in the wind.
In my America, we recognize that we are not only the home of the brave, but we are free because of the brave.
In my America, everyone honors and respects the American flag.
In my America, individuality and freedom flow like a wavy flag.
In my America, we continue to celebrate selfless soldiers who have fallen to rest risking their lives for OUR freedom.
In my America, our soldiers will be remembered; our freedom will forever fly.
In my America, vigilance is the price of freedom.
In my America, opportunity is once again the brightest star among us.
In my America, there is normal school, and people can go anywhere.
In my America, there are trees green as can be, birds singing, people moving, kids laughing, toddlers walking, miracles working, opportunities abound and problems being solved.
In my America, animals race through shining fields like light in a mirror.
In my America, there are more trees and lakes than buildings and parking lots.
In my America, sunlight reflects off the lake water onto the evergreens.
In my America, there is nothing better than sitting on my porch on a hot summer evening; looking up at the night sky and watching the fireflies flicker nearby.
In my America, we go hunting, fishing and riding a lot because we are all country-yeehaw-hillbillies!
In my America, God is the key to everything.