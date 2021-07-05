OSCEOLA MILLS — Columbia Vol. Fire Co. held its 99th annual Fireman’s Festival last week, which was capped off on Saturday with its annual fireman’s parade.
The week of festivities included a car show, a fireman’s carnival, and entertainment each night.
Firefighters announced the winner of the $10,000 raffle, with Tom Shoemaker of Osceola Mills named as this year’s big winner. The drawing was held on Saturday at midnight to close the week’s festivities.
The parade, led by Osceola Mills Honor Guard, was held on Saturday at 11 a.m. amidst sunny skies and crowds of spectators along borough streets. Several marching bands, community organizations, emergency apparatus and other participants were featured.
Parade winners were not yet available at Progress press time on Monday evening. Winners will be published when the information is released.