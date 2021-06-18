OSCEOLA MILLS — The 99th annual Fireman’s Fair will take place Sunday, June 27 through Saturday, July 3, according to Parade Chairman Russell Bush.
This year marks Bush’s 45th year as parade chairman. The chairman anticipates a decent turnout.
“As far as I know, we have quite a few people coming,” Bush said.
The timing of the fair may surprise some. The Fourth of July falls on a Sunday this year, which led the committee to agree to ending the event on July 3. In years past, the parade was held on the following Monday, according to the organizers.
The organizers also wanted to avoid overlapping with the previously anticipated Philipsburg Heritage Days, according to Bush. The event in Philipsburg was cancelled. However, a variety of activities are planned throughout the town on July 10, according to past stories by The Progress.
The 99th annual Fireman’s Fair kicks off with a car show, held on Lingle Street. The parade begins Saturday, July 3 at 11 a.m. As of Thursday, there were six bands, two baton corps and around 60 fire companies anticipated to participate, according to Bush.
Fireworks are scheduled for Saturday around 10 p.m. The best place to view the display is at the ball field down by the swimming pool, according to Bush.
The event is a fundraiser for the Columbia Volunteer Fire Company. The organization profits through food sales. The firehall serves hamburgers, hotdogs, french fries and more, according to Bush. The Chinese auction typically makes a couple thousand dollars, according to Bush. Vendors also pay small fees to set up.
Organizers held the event last year. Bush stated many observers watched the parade from their front porch, which helped in terms of social distancing. The organization made slightly less money but not a significant amount, Bush noted.
“We did end up having it last year, and it worked out real well,” Bush said.