CURWENSVILLE — Approximately 70 competitors participated in the 27th edition of the Curwensville Susquehanna Classic 10k/5k races held Saturday as part of Curwensville Days.
The event is sponsored by General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club and Curwensville Lions Club.
Both organizations use proceeds from the race to fund numerous projects that benefit the Curwensville community.
“Both clubs are nonprofit and do a lot to benefit the community,” Organizer Frank Eisenhower of the Curwensville Lions Club said.
Organizer Lois Richards of the Curwensville Woman’s Club said, “We really appreciate everyone who came out to walk or run today. It was a beautiful day for a race.”
Race results are provided by runhigh.com.
In the 10 K race, Abby LaBord, 20, had the fastest time among the women competing with a time of 43 minutes, 27 seconds. Dylan Kutruff, 27, was the winner of the open men’s class with a time of 46 minutes, 50 seconds.
Men’s class winners are: Age 20 and younger, Nito Kutruff, 12, 56 minutes, 33 seconds, first; Carter Cummings, 13, 1 hour, 39 seconds, second; and Luke Eisenhower, 19, 1 hour, six minutes, 17 seconds, third.
Age 20-29, Harrison Bloom, 24, 48 minutes, 25 seconds, first.
Age 30-39, Andrew Peters, 39, 51 minutes, nine seconds, first; and Nick Sipes, 32, 51 minutes, 41 seconds, second.
Age 40-49, Tony Stanley, 46, 53 minutes, 48 seconds, first; and Todd Grady, 46, 1 hour, four minutes, 16 seconds, second.
Age 50-59, Brett Decker, 55, 56 minutes, 53 seconds, first; Mike Galluzzi, 57, 57 minutes, 47 seconds, second; and Frank Eisenhower, 50, 59 minutes, two seconds, third.
Age 60-69, Doug Craft, 60, 47 minutes, 16 seconds, first; Tim Andrulonis, 63, 53 minutes, 49 seconds, second; and Mike Mitskavich, 63, 58 minutes, 45 seconds, third.
Women’s class winners are: Age 20 and younger, Maelyn Kutruff, 16, 56 minutes, 39 seconds, first.
Age 30-39, Vanessa Johnson, 32, 47 minutes, 37 seconds, first; Jilynn Hess, 36, 1 hour, 53 seconds, second; and Chelsea Moore, 32, 1 hour, 54 seconds, third.
Age 60-69, Leanne Peters, 65, 1 hour, seven minutes, 18 seconds, first.
Chad Muckey, 16, had the fastest time in the men’s open results for the 5K race with a time of 18 minutes, 4 seconds. Marie Straw, 29, had the fastest time for the women at 26 minutes, 46 seconds.
Men’s class results are: Age 20 and younger, Micah Stanley, 12, 24 minutes, 10 seconds, first; and Josh Fly, 13, 34 minutes, 18 seconds, second.
Age 20-29, Eric Sherkel, 23, 24 minutes, 17 seconds, first; Hayden Hayward, 28, 25 minutes, nine seconds, second; and Tyler Martin, 27, 29 minutes, 57 seconds, third.
Age 30-39, Joseph Reiter, 38, 26 minutes, 22 seconds, first; Michael Horton, 31, 27 minutes, 54 seconds, second; and Troy Larrimer, 32, 30 minutes, 59 seconds, third.
Age 40-49, Daniel London, 44, 32 minutes, 55 seconds, first; and Thad Diehl, 45, 33 minutes, 50 seconds, second.
Age 50-59, no competitors.
Age 60-69, Jeff Keiser, 61, 26 minutes, 24 seconds, first; Kenneth Smeal, 61, 36 minutes, 31 seconds, second; and John Stanley, 66, 41 minutes, two seconds, third.
Age 70 and older, Patrick Domico, 81, 48 minutes, 58 seconds.
In the women’s divison: Age 20 and younger, Elizabeth McKissick, 10, 32 minutes, 57 seconds, first; Sonny Diehl, 12, 33 minutes, 49 seconds, second; and Austyn Guiher, 17, 37 minutes, five seconds, third.
Age 20-29, Kaycee Gisewhite, 22, 33 minutes, 53 seconds, first.
Age 30-39, no competitors.
Age 40-49, Courtney McKissick, 42, 32 minutes, 58 seconds, first; and Laura Fly, 41, 35 minutes, 35 seconds, second.
Age 50-59, no competitors.
Age 60-69, no competitors.
Age 70 and older, no competitors.
Men’s finishers in the 5K walk include: Age 20 and younger, Brayden Crispell, 12, 53 minutes, 47 seconds, first.
Age 60-69, Martin Whitaker, 45 minutes, five seconds, first; and Jay Schlegel, 66, 53 minutes, 48 seconds.
Women’s results are: Age 20 and younger, Willoe Mikesell, 8, 53 minutes, 36 seconds, first.
Age 20-29, no competitors.
Age 30-39, Lindsey Shomo, 33, 53 minutes, 35 seconds, first; Elizabeth Schaffer, 34, 55 minutes, 15 seconds, second; and Stephani Walker, 32, 55 minutes, 16 seconds, third.
Age 40-49, Michelle Stanley, 44, 55 minutes, 33 seconds, first; and Jessica Calasara, 41, 55 minutes, 33 seconds, second.
Age 50-59, Jill Herrington, 57, 42 minutes, 21 seconds, first; Lori Walker, 57, 42 minutes, 22 seconds, second; and Vicki Hoover, 57, 43 minutes, 39 seconds, third.
Age 60-69, Joan Irwin, 62, 43 minutes, nine seconds, first; Deb Keith, 67, 43 minutes, 39 seconds, second; and Vicki Bosak, 53 minutes, 59 seconds, third.
Age 70 and older, no competitors.