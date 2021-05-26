OSCEOLA MILLS — Celebrating its 50-year anniversary this year, the Clear-Centre Pool will open June 6, according to oool Operator Brett Albert.
Brett recalls the pool’s opening in 1971. Growing up, the pool was his playground. Albert and the team work hard to ensure the community spot is available to the next generation.
Keeping the pool operational can be a challenge.
“Due to a lack of lifeguards, I can’t open on Saturday like I normally would,” Albert stated. “I have an ongoing issue with lifeguards down here.”
The starting salary for a lifeguard in most places is around $12 per hour, according to Albert. The local community pool can’t afford those numbers.
Most lifeguards stay for a season before moving on to another pool in favor of higher salaries, Albert noted. The pool requires a minimum of two lifeguards on staff at all times.
“It’s just really difficult keeping anybody here, but somehow we managed to make it work,” Albert said. “But there’s times when it doesn’t and we just can’t open because we don’t have enough lifeguards.”
Last year, business at the pool boomed, Albert stated.
“We had a very good year because the weather was so hot and dry,” Albert explained. “We were the only gig in town because nobody else was open. This year is gonna be a lot different now that everything’s back open.”
The pool used to pack 300 people per day, according to Albert. Everything changed when the Internet came to town. Admissions, although better last year, haven’t been the same.
The community broke ground for the pool on Sept. 28, 1970, according to previous stories in The Progress. Its originally scheduled completion day, set for May 31, was delayed. The overall cost of the pool was around $160,000 with an additional $12,000 in services.
The 50-year-old pool is currently in need of major repairs or replacing, according to Albert. However, the costs are extravagant. The gutter that goes around the pool has essentially become unattached, Albert noted.
Through all the challenges, the team continues to open the pool every summer. In celebration of its anniversary, there will be a party on July 25 starting at 1 p.m., according to Albert. Admission for the party will be $2. A treat of some kind will be served, and a DJ will be present.
Daily pool admission is $4 per person. The family membership is $110.