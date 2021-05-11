About 50 volunteer firefighters from four fire departments battled a structure fire on the 200-block of Park Avenue in Clearfield Borough on Tuesday morning.
According to Clearfield Vol. Fire Dept. Assistant Chief Brett Collins, responders were dispatched to a two-story structure with heavy smoke at 11:01 a.m. Several callers reported to Clearfield County 911 that heavy black smoke was seen coming from the former Phone Guys building at the intersection of S. Third Street. Collins said the building was currently first and second floor apartments.
Collins said when the first engine rescue arrived on scene, heavy fire and smoke was seen coming from the front of the structure.
“Crews started fire suppression and we were told there was possible entrapment of tenants in the building,” Collins said. “A primary search showed no one was home.”
The downstairs apartment, which is a total loss including contents, was home to a small family.
“There was minimal damage to the second floor,” Collins said. It was inhabited by one person. Both first and second floor tenants are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
Park Avenue was shut down for about two hours, Collins said.
The fire remains under investigation by the fire department and the state police fire marshal.
A damage estimate was not available. The name of the building’s owner and whether it was insured was also not available.
Assisting Clearfield Vol. Fire Co. and Fire Police on scene were emergency responders from Lawrence Township Vol. Fire Co. Station 5, Lawrence Township Hyde Vol. Fire Co., Rescue Hose & Ladder Vol. Fire Co of Curwensville, and Clearfield Borough Police.