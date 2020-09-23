The 43rd annual Rosary March sponsored by the Clearfield St. Francis Chapter of the World Apostolate of Fatima will be held on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 3 p.m. in the grove at the Clearfield County Fair Grounds in Clearfield, just off U.S. Route 322.
The Rosary March will take place outside in the grove this year due to the current pandemic and social distancing precautions. Due to the pandemic, please feel free to bring a lawn chair or park in your car to participate. There is seating available on the bleachers, but everyone must follow social distancing procedures. Families are encouraged to stay together.
The Rosary March will begin with the Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, immediately followed by the Rosary and Eucharistic Procession. It is not necessary that you process if you would like to remain seated or in your car. It is more important that we pray the Rosary publicly together as a community for our special intentions of the upcoming elections, violence in our country, desecration of religious statues around the world, the burning of Catholic churches, and the pandemic.
The Clearfield March was started by Bud Moore 43 years ago as a response to the appearance of the Blessed Virgin Mary in 1917 to the three shepherd children of Fatima, Portugal. Her message of prayer and penance, especially The Rosary and that God has entrusted the peace of the world to Mary moved Moore to promote the Rosary by the means of the Annual Rosary March. Our Lady of Fatima asks us to pray the Rosary every day in order to obtain peace in the world.
The guest speaker at the year’s Rosary March will be the Rev. Fr. Jerry S. Priscaro. Priscaro is the spiritual director of the World Apostolate of Fatima Erie Division. He has been Catholic priest for over 27 years. Other highlights of the program include Crowning of the Erie Diocesan Pilgrim Virgin Statue and Benediction of The Most Blessed Sacrament. There will also be various booths where you can purchase books, religious goods, and food; free literature will also be available. Please come early if you are able. The Rosary March will be held rain or shine.
For more information, contact the President of the St. Francis Chapter of The World Apostolate of Fatima (The Blue Army), Bill Moore, 765-0171.