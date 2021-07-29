Clearfield County 4-H members participated in the 2021 Clearfield County 4-H Horse and Pony Round-up Saturday, July 17, at the Clearfield County Driving Park’s Leonard Swisher Arena.
Members participate in this show for an opportunity to qualify for the District VIII Horse Show in September.
Cloverbud members were also given a chance to come and show off their skills they have learned throughout the past year. Although Cloverbud divisions are for exhibition only, all three riders won their classes. Cloverbud members, Evangeline Belles, Grant Lupton, and Mallory Nybeck, exhibited in Cloverbud grooming and showmanship as well as a riding class.
Judges were Elizabeth Pope and Morgan Bacher.
Other winners are:
- Western grooming and showmanship, age 15-18, Vesta Brickley, first place; Chloe Pflueger, second; and Genesis Kacsmar, third.
- Western grooming and showmanship, age 12-14, Alexia Moore, first; Kaylin Houston, second; Violet Motch, third; Jason Beers, fourth; and Brayson Gaines, fifth.
- Western grooming and showmanship, age 8-11, Natalie Michaels, first; Willow Farmery, second; Jenna Beers, third; Madison Nybeck, fourth; Brooke Hooven, fifth; and Lynn Gallaher, sixth.
- English grooming and showmanship, age 12-14,Quinn Kopenhaver, first.
- English grooming and showmanship, age 8-11,Ava Foradora, first; and Margo Kopenhaver, second.
- Beginner Trail, Ava Foradora, first; Jason Beers, second; Madison Nybeck, third; Willow Farmery, fourth and Brayson Gaines, fifth.
- Open Trail Ponies, Jenna Beers, first; and Kaylin Houston, second.
- Open Trail Horses, Vesta Brickley, first; Genesis Kacsmar, second; and Chloe Pflueger, third.
- Miniature horse-in-hand trail, age 8-13, Lynn Gallaher, first.
- Walk/trot equitation, independent, Violet Motch, first.
- Beginner Western pleasure, Brayson Gaines, first; Madison Mybeck, second; Willow Farmery, third; and Jason Beers, fourth.
- Beginner English pleasure, Ava Foradora, first.
- Beginner Western horsemanship, Brayson Gaines, first; Madison Nybeck, second; Willow Farmery, third; and Jason Beers, fourth.
- Beginner English equitation, Ava Foradora, first.
- Western horsemanship, age 8-11, Sophia Warner, first.
- Western Horsemanship, age 12-14, Alexis Moore, first.
- Western Horsemanship, age 15-18, Kayla Shepherd, first; Chloe Pflueger, second; Genesis Kacsmar, third; and Vesta Brickley, fourth.
- Ranch horse pleasure, Genesis Kacsmar, first; and Kayla Shepherd, second.
- Western Pleasure Horses, age 14-18, Vesta Brickley, first; and Chloe Pflueger, second.
- Western Pleasure Horses, age 8-13, Alexis Moore, first; and Sophia Warner, second.
- Ranch riding age 8-13, Kaylin Houston, first; and Jenna Beers, second.
- Ranch riding, age 14-18, Kayla Shepherd, first; Genesis Kacsmar, second; Chloe Pflueger, third.
- Novice reining, Kayla Shepherd, first; and Genesis Kacsmar, second.
- Hunter under saddle pony, Margo Kopenhaver, first.
- Classic hunter under saddle horse, Quinn Kopenhaver, first.
- Hunt seat equitation on the flat, age 12-14, Quinn Kopenhaver, first.
- Hunter hack pony, Margo Kopenhaver, first.
- Hunter hack horse, Quinn Kopenhaver, first.
- Pole bending pony, age 8-13, Jenna Beers, first; Kaylin Houston, second; Natalie Michaels, third; and Brooke Hooven, fourth.
- Pole bending pony, age 14-18, Jenna Stitt, first.
- Pole bending horse, age 8-13, Kolton Hannold, first; and Madison Conklin, second.
- Cutback pony, age 8-13, Jenna Beers, first; Kaylin Houston, second; Raegan Fillman, third; Natalie Michaels, fourth; and Brooke Hooven, fifth.
- Cutback pony, age 14-18, Jenna Stitt, first.
- Cutback horse, age 8-13, Kolton Hannold, first; and Madison Conklin, second.
- Barrel race pony, age 8-13, Jenna Beers, first; Raegan Fillman, second; Kaylin Houston, third; andNatalie Michaels, fourth.
- Barrel race pony, age 14-18, Jenna Stitt, first.
- Barrel race horse, age 8-13, Kolton Hannold, first; and Madison Conklin, second.
- Raised box keyhole pony, age 8-13, Jenna Beers, first; Kaylin Houston, second; Raegan Fillman, third; Natalie Michaels, fourth; and Brooke Hooven, fifth.
- Raised box keyhole pony, age 14-18, Jenna Stitt, first.
- Raised box keyhole horse, age 8-13, Kolton Hannold, first.
4-H Youth Development Educator Hannah Alexander noted the sponsors of the event are D&G Sanitation of Woodland, Williams and Son’s Services Inc., Winters Sign Company; and Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department.
She also thanked the Clearfield County 4-H Program Development Committee, volunteers, and parents for their support of our local youth.
Administered in Pennsylvania by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a non-formal educational youth development program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture that helps young people develop knowledge and skills to become capable, caring, and contributing citizens.
For more information about the 4-H or to locate a local 4-H club, visit the Penn State Extension website at extension.psu.edu/4-H.