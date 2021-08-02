Clearfield County Livestock Committee President Tyler Johns liked what he saw over the weekend in the animal barns at the Clearfield County Fair.
“Our numbers are up. There are lots of first-year 4-H members taking part in the (Clearfield County Fair) and Saturday’s sale. That’s exciting to see,” John said on Monday.
In past years, the weigh-in to be eligible to participate in Saturday’s Clearfield County 4-H and FFA Livestock and Poultry Sale has been held on Monday morning of fair week, but Johns said in an effort to make it less hectic Sunday for fair visitors and 4-H and FFA members who are moving animals into their temporary quarters, the committee set up the sale’s qualifying event for Saturday, July 31.
The committee’s auction is set for Saturday, Aug. 7, beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the livestock arena behind the cattle barns. Registration for the sale will be held from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Johns said all buyers, even those who have participated before, must check in at the registration table.
Potential buyers will also have an opportunity to inspect any animals they are interested in and discuss them with 4-H and FFA members.
Johns said the sale will feature a lineup including cattle, swine, lambs, goats, meat pen rabbits, blocks of cheese and processed poultry including Cornish hens, chickens and turkeys.
“I am really encouraging potential buyers and fair visitors to take a walk through the barns this week. The 4-H and FFA members have done an exceptional job with their displays this year,” he noted.
The grand and reserve champion animals will be present when they are sold at Saturday’s auction. All other animals have been photographed and their pictures will be displayed on three strategically-positioned screens while they are being sold Saturday.
Johns said although processors will be on hand Saturday, he strongly encourages any resident who plans to purchase animals Saturday to make advance arrangement with a processor.
“At least give them a call and get on their list,” he said.
All poultry will be sold processed and frozen. Any buyer purchasing poultry at Saturday’s sale can pick it up from 1-4 p.m. at the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center, 1620 River Rd., Clearfield. Buyers should bring their invoice with them when picking up their purchases.
Johns said Saturday’s sale is very important to Clearfield County’s 4-H and FFA members as many earmark their sale proceeds for continuing education or put it back into next year’s animal purchases.
He said the committee also wants sale participants to have a positive experience. He suggested anyone with any questions just simply voice their queries.
“Those with any questions should just ask. There are plenty of people who will be helping Saturday and we will find someone to answer. We want to make sure everyone participating has the best experience possible,” he said.
Johns said, “With the way things have been for the last year and a half with the shortages in meat, Saturday’s sale is a great way for people to fill their freezers. They are not only supporting the 4-H and FFA members, they are getting locally-grown animals who have been raised with the utmost care. These animals, in my opinion, are the best of the best. The members have gone above and beyond with the care they have given to each individual animal.”