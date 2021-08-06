Clearfield County 4-H and FFA members were recognized Thursday evening for their projects entered into competition at the 2021 Clearfield County Fair.
Clearfield County 4-H Teen Council President Sarah Swope welcomed parents, 4-H leaders and guests attending the ceremony held in the livestock arena. Swope introduced 2021 Clearfield County Fair Queen Chloe Neal and her court, first runner-up Karter Bell, second runner-up Breanna McCahan, and third runner-up Makenna Rummel who presented awards and congratulated recipients.
4-H and youth development educator Hannah Alexander told The Progress, following the ceremony, the absence of the 2020 fair because of COVID-19 seemed to reinvigorate 4-H and FFA members and give them more motivation in regards to their projects.
“Being away and having no interaction with 4-H members last year, I really wasn’t sure what this year would bring. They have blown me away with both their projects and their attitudes,” she said.
“In the weeks leading up to the fair, these kids have put a lot of work in and it has shown in every aspect this week. I have to also thank their club’s leaders. They have supported these kids and given them opportunities to practice and come prepared.”
Alexander said she wished she could give all 4-H and FFA members an award for their hard work and dedication to their projects. “I would like to congratulate all the award winners. Through their efforts they have really shined,” Alexander said.
Those receiving awards are:
Best 4-H exhibit, sponsored by Penelec, The Clearfield County 4-H Beef Club; 4-H spirit award, sponsored by Jana Davidson, Dalton Ward; super secret sportsmanship award, sponsored by the Clearfield County 4-H Teen Council, Nathan Swope, Macy Hughes and Kacey Brothers; and grand champion 4-H dairy showman, sponsored by Dairy Farmers of America, Landon Fairman.
4-H all-breed dairy champion, sponsored by Wriglesworth Knob Farm, Landon Fairman; best 4-H junior dairy exhibit, sponsored by Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Eli Wisor; best 4-H dairy intermediate exhibit, sponsored by Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Noah Wriglesworth; best 4-H dairy senior exhibit, Landon Fairman; and grand champion cheese, sponsored by Hick’s Dairy Farm, Landon Fairman.
Reserve grand champion cheese, sponsored by Henry’s Dairy Farm, Noah Wriglesworth; best 4-H beef exhibit, sponsored by Penelec, Ella Brooks; grand champion 4-H market steer showman, sponsored by the Kline Family, Nathan Swope; and grand champion market dairy steer, sponsored by Sanview Dairy Farm, Dylan Henry.
Grand champion market beef steer, sponsored by Moyer’s Auto Body, Ella Brooks; best 4-H vegetable exhibit, sponsored by Clearfield Agway, Vince Davidson; best 4-H poultry exhibit, sponsored by Penelec, Brock Padisak; grand champion market chicken, sponsored by Dr. Matt Rich, Ben Wriglesworth; and grand champion market turkey, sponsored by Zachary McCloskey, Noah Wriglesworth.
Grand champion market Cornish hen, sponsored by Ellinger Farms, Braylen Way; best 4-H swine exhibit, sponsored by Square One Design & Print, Vince Davidson; grand champion market swine showman, sponsored by the Don Krevel Family, Kyra Henry; and grand champion market swine, sponsored by Chapman Auto Parts, Kyra Henry.
Best 4-H sheep exhibit, sponsored by Penelec, Janice Gilliland; grand champion market lamb showman, sponsored by Penelec, Janice Gilliland; grand champion market lamb, sponsored by Robbins Lumber, Janice Gilliland; and best 4-H goat exhibit, sponsored by Penelec, Karsen Lazauskas; and grand champion market goat, sponsored by the Nelen Family, Karsen Lazauskas.
Grand champion market goat showman, sponsored by Penn State Extension, Macy Hughes; best 4-H rabbit exhibit, sponsored by Penelec, Reed Yingling; grand champion 4-H rabbit showman, sponsored by Turner’s Rabbit Habit, Mariah Brothers; grand champion market rabbit, sponsored by the Scott Way Family, Lena Stone; and reserve grand champion rabbit showman, sponsored by Sapp Brothers, Marissa Brothers.
4-H grand champion horse showman, sponsored by Thundering Hoofbeats 4-H Club, Vesta Brickley; 4-H reserve champion horse showman all-breed, sponsored by All New You Fitness, Violet Motch; 4-H all-breed champion horse three years and younger, sponsored by Sapp Brothers, Vesta Brickley; and 4-H all-breed reserve champion horse, three years and older, sponsored by Sapp Brothers, Reagan Fillman.
4-H best equine exhibit, sponsored in memory of Linda C. Shomo-Ardary, Jenna Beers; livestock judging, junior division, sponsored by Siegel Engraving, Vince Davidson; livestock judging, intermediate division, sponsored by the Earl Freyer Family, Sophia Leiden; livestock judging, senior division, sponsored by Siegel Engraving, Krissa Lichvarcik; and safe tractor driving contest, sponsored by Leonard Farms, Dylan Henry.
FFA best beef project, sponsored by Mike Kerr, Dylan Henry; best FFA dairy project, sponsored by Curwensville Feed Store, Dylan Henry; best FFA poultry project, sponsored by Joe Palumbo’s Meat Market, DuBois, Braylen Way; best FFA swine project, sponsored by Clearfield Agway, Megan Durandetta; FFA all-breed champion animal livestock, sponsored by Sanview Dairy Farms, Dylan Henry and outstanding FFA dairy fitter, sponsored by Dairy Farmers of America, Kyra Henry.
FFA overall all-breed champion horse, sponsored by B&F Petroleum, Chloe Pflueger; FFA overall all-breed reserve champion horse, sponsored by B&F Petroleum, Darian Pflueger; FFA equine master showman, sponsored by M.L. Moore Apartment Rentals, Brayson Gaines; FFA best equine project, Darian Pflueger; FFA equine master showman reserve, sponsored by Todd English, Brayson Gaines; FFA outstanding sportsmanship, sponsored by Penelec, Dylan Henry; and memorial swine award, sponsored by Wriglesworth Knob Farm in memory of Joe Wriglesworth, Alex, Ben and Noah Wriglesworth.