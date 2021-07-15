CURWENSVILLE — The 2021 Curwensville Days Fireman’s Parade, sponsored by Rescue Hose & Ladder Co., will step off in Curwensville on Saturday, July 17. The procession starts at 6:30 p.m., with a small pre-division starting down the parade route at 6 p.m. The parade’s path is State Street to Filbert Street to Susquehanna Avenue concluding near Irvin Park.
Parade committee Chairman Bill Williams said traffic control on all affected streets and the detour around the route will be in place beginning at 6 p.m.
As in prior years, emergency equipment will line up on upper State Street and lower Walnut and Meadow streets. Bands and musical groups will wait on upper Walnut and George streets to enter the procession. Dignitaries and individual cars will stand by in Riverview Bank’s parking lot and floats, antique tractors and all other units in the Curwensville United Methodist Church parking lot. All emergency equipment will be lined up in the parade in the order they arrive in town, Williams said.
Members of the Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. will be available to answer questions and direct units to where they are lining up for the parade, Williams said.
Emergency equipment will be judged in the line-up areas and all musical units and floats will be judged near the end of the parade on Susquehanna Avenue by the Curwensville Alliance Church.
Williams said, “The members of the Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. welcome all who attend and hope their parade experience will be an enjoyable one.”
All winners and trophies will be handed out approximately 45 minutes after the parade ends. Winners will be announced from the stage on the Irvin Park bandshell.
PRE-DIVISION
Clearfield County Sherriff’s Department and Chief Rod Witherite of Watsontown Police Department and his horse Sampson. Williams said Witherite is originally from Curwensville and for several community members have requested he and his horse, Sampson, be included in the parade. The pre-division will step off at 6 p.m.
FIRST DIVISION
Clearfield County Veterans of the Vietnam War honor guard and float, Curwensville Borough Police Department, Grand Marshal 2021 Clearfield County Dairy Princess Kyra Henry and Dairy Maid Tiana Crusan, Clearfield County Commissioner John Sobel, District Attorney Ryan Sayers and Coroner Kimberly Shaffer-Snyder, Clearfield County Prothonotary Brian Spencer, Curwensville Area High School Marching Golden Tide and Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. units.
Curwensville Area Junior High School marching band, Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co. units, General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club, Clearfield Shrine Club Oriental Band, Curwensville Business and Professional Women, Grampian Cub Scout Pack 13, Drexel Pentz’s antique trucks, CenClear Child Services trolly and characters, Moshannon Valley High School’s Marching Black Knights, and Earl Muth’s antique tractors.
SECOND DIVISION
WOKW radio station; 2021 Clearfield County Fair Queen Sarah Swope, Democratic candidate for Clearfield County Controller Zach Bloom, Democratic candidates for Clearfield County offices, Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School’s Marching Mounties, Curwensville Rec Soccer Association float, West Branch Area High School’s Marching Warriors, Craig Heuser’s antique tractors, Keystone Regiment Drum and Bugle Corp, the American Cancer Society, Max Revenge Haunted Attraction and Elk County EMS.