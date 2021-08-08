The 2021 Clearfield County wrapped up Saturday after an exciting week of activities including Chloe Neal being crowned the 33rd fair queen, an appearance by Larry the Cable Guy and two full evenings of truck and tractor pulls.
The 160th edition of the spectacle featured a midway full of rides and games of skill, barns packed with animals of all sizes and shapes and exciting displays for all ages such as the Pork Chop Review, the Lee Germain and Judy magic show, chainsaw carving and camel rides.
Additionally, fairgoers enjoyed all of the fabulous fair food delights, the opportunity to win prizes from numerous county organizations and opportunities to meet up with old friends and make new ones.
After the 2020 edition of the Clearfield County Fair was canceled for the most part, the fair board was unsure what to expect this year.
However, as they have in the past, county residents were faithful and turned out in full support of the event. Fair board President Dave Franson said he and the other board members were extremely pleased by the attendance.
“The fair was awesome,” he told The Progress in an interview Saturday.
“Our attendance was up. For the most part, we had great weather and that always helps our numbers. People also wanted an opportunity to get out and do things,” he explained.
“We would like to thank the community for its tremendous support. We really appreciate it,” Franson noted.
The turnout for the evening’s shows was also fine. “Larry the Cable Guy had a large audience and Russell Dickerson and the Hobbs Sisters are also on tap to have a good-sized audience,” Franson added.
Franson said the fair board worked for nearly a year planning and preparing for the 2021 fair — during a time when they were uncertain what the guidelines for the pandemic would be and what they would be permitted to do under state and federal pandemic regulations.
Franson said several fairgoers commented to him they didn’t believe the 2021 fair had as many vendors attend as it has had in previous years. Franson said the amount of stands were slightly less because of the fallout from COVID-19.
“People told me they didn’t think there were as many vendors this year as we have had in prior years. The main reason they did not see as many stands is that some vendors who have brought in five or six stands in past years were only able to bring two or three this year because as many local businesses are struggling to find employees — they too are having difficult times staffing those stands. Everyone is struggling to find enough help,” he said.
“In the grand scheme we are down a few stands and there are some holes but the fair really isn’t that different than it’s been in other years,” Franson remarked.
Franson said the board will take off a few weeks to rest and then will be back, in earnest, to start mapping out the 2022 fair.
“We start planning at the end of August,” Franson said.