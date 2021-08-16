Adults and children alike can discover more about the natural world and enjoy the outdoors at the 16th annual Conservation Celebration at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area next month.
The celebration will be on Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Clearfield County Conservation District is pleased with how the celebration has been coming together.
“As of right now, it’s a huge go,” said District Manager Willie Null. “I think we’re going to have quite a bit of things for people to see and do.”
Park admission will be waived if visitors bring an offering of one non-perishable food item per person. These items will go to local food banks.
This year, Null anticipates there being a guard at the celebration to offer a bit of security.
All activities are free, according to the district’s website. People can explore the world of insects with Entomologist Ryan Bridge, dubbed “The BugMan.” Centre Wildlife Care will be present with information about birds of prey, such as hawks or falcons. Watershed Specialist Kelly Williams will be in charge of a fishing activity.
Null noted that the Friends of Curwensville Lake will be at the site with free hot dogs and water for the children.
There will also be the H2Oh! On the GO! Mobile Environmental Display and the interactive WoodMobile.
This year, there will be no canoe and kayak trials, according to Null. The business that previously did this opted not to do it this year.
A variety of organizations assist with the celebration, such as the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and Future Farmers of America, Null noted.
Setting up for the celebration takes time. Organizers will try to get on-site the day before, provided the weather is good. Null noted he will also probably be on-site at 8 a.m. the day of the event for setup purposes.