Families with babies and toddlers are invited to show off their cute antics and perhaps win a prize at the annual Curwensville Days Beautiful Baby Contest.
The 2019 contest is open to children age newborn through age 3 whose families reside in the Curwensville Area School District. It features three divisions: birth to age 1; age 1-2; and age 2-3.
There is no fee to enter and the process is simple. Committee Member Shaina Franson said. “To enter the contest, parents should bring a wallet-sized photo of their infant or toddler to the committee’s booth beginning July 15 at 6 p.m. Photos will be on display Monday, July 15 through Thursday, July 18.”
Voting is simple. Family members, friends and festival goers can vote for their favorite entries by dropping some monetary in the box that corresponds with the contestant’s photographs. Donations will be accepted through 9 p.m. July 18.
Babies and toddlers receiving the highest totals of donations will be named the contest winners and have their names announced July 19 during the intermission of The Moore Brothers concert that begins at 8 p.m.
All monies raised through both the beautiful baby and pet contests are used to help defray the 2019 Curwensville Days expenses.
The 2018 Curwensville Days’ Beautiful Baby contest winners are Ella Louise Kolesar, birth to age 1 and Arionna Gearhart, age 1-2. There were no entries in the age 2-3 division.