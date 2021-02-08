A wide variety of writing and speaking contests for pro-life students have been announced, including local, state, and national opportunities.
Regional Oratory Contest
The Citizens Concerned for Human Life Regional Oratory Contest is open to all ninth through twelfth grade students in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Centre, Clearfield, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin and Somerset Counties.
Students must prepare a five to seven minute pro-life talk on abortion, infanticide, euthanasia or embryonic stem cell research. Speeches must be from a pro-life perspective and delivered as written, but need not be memorized. The student may use a podium and appropriate hand gestures but may not use props. A written copy of the speech must be emailed by Feb. 26 to: Janet Creighton, contact@webparish.com.
In the email, send the following: name, address, city, county, phone, email address, school, name of parent(s)/guardian. Then contact Creighton at 623-1314 to inform her of the submission. All regional contestants may also be a contestant for the state competition. Being a contestant for the regional competition does not automatically enroll you in the state competition. All regional contestants will be invited as guests to the Bedford County Annual Pro-Life Dinner. The top two Varsity contestants will be invited to speak at the dinner.
Awards are presented in two age categories. Varsity (Grades 11-12), first place, $200; second place, $125; third place, $75. Novice (Grades 9-10), first place, $150; second place, $100; third place, $50.
State Video/Oratory Contest
The Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation contest is open to high school juniors and seniors. A Novice Contest will be held for high school freshmen and sophomores. Students must write and give an original 5-7 minute pro-life speech on abortion, infanticide, euthanasia or stem cell research. Students must video record the speech and submit the video and written speech to the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation by April 30, 2021. Cash prizes will be awarded. In addition, the first-place winner of the Senior High Oratory Contest will receive an all-expense-paid trip to attend the National Oratory Contest at the National Right to Life/Teens for Life Convention, June 25-26, 2021, in Washington, D.C. For complete contest rules: www.paprolife.org or call (717) 541-0034.
State Essay Contest
The 2021 Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation “Be a Voice for the Voiceless” Essay Contest is open to PA students in grades 7-12. Students must write a pro- life essay about abortion, infanticide, euthanasia or stem cell research. There is a 500-word limit for essays submitted by students in grades 7-9 and a 750- word limit for students in grades 10-12. Each essay must include a cover page downloaded from the Federation website: www.paprolife.org/for-students. Winning essays will receive cash prizes. Deadline for entries is March 5, 2021. Essays can be e-mailed to lifelines@paprolife.org or mailed to the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation; 4800 Jonestown Rd., Suite 102; Harrisburg, PA 17109.