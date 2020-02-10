I strongly urge every voter to watch Mitt Romney’s speech given on the floor of the Senate near the end of the impeachment trial. It was an example of what it means to have political courage. He was the only GOP senator who voted to convict the president for abuse of power.
Romney was willing to stand up for what’s right and speak truth to power, knowing swift retribution from Trump and Co. was inevitable. The other GOP senators, including Pennsylvania’s Pat Toomey, rolled over and played dead. They voted to acquit Trump after voting to block firsthand witnesses and documents from being presented at the trial. Many of them said afterward, “It’s not up to us, let the voters decide”. Well, how is a voter supposed to make an informed decision when facts and the truth about a candidate are swept under the rug?
The truth is, GOP members of Congress are terrified of Trump and his allies. They know that if they speak out against his misdeeds they will be subjected to vindictive tweets from Trump and relentlessly smeared by pundits on Fox News. It’s happening to Mitt Romney right now. How dare a Republican step out of line and speak the truth!
Members of Congress swear an oath to uphold the Constitution and are elected to represent us, not to pledge unwavering loyalty to a corrupt leader of their political party. The only recourse is for voters to rise up this November and oust the spineless, sycophantic GOP members of Congress and to send their lawless, self-serving, narcissistic leader on a permanent vacation to Mar-a-Lago.
Dave Badger
Treasure Lake