CLEARFIELD — The Presbyterian Church’s tradition of serving free turkey dinners to the community on Christmas Day returns this year.
For more than 20 years, the Presbyterian Church in downtown Clearfield has been providing a free dinner for the community.
The church serves approximately 600 people turkey dinners with all the trimmings — free of charge — in Westminster Hall, 119 N. Second St., Clearfield.
People of all ages attend the dinner, including entire families, organizer Pat Crago said. But they also get many people who are senior citizens, empty nesters, singles and groups of friends.
“We don’t want anyone to spend Christmas alone,” Crago said when asked why the church holds the dinner.
She said many people like to come for the fellowship with friends and family in a festive community setting.
“And the food is really good,” organizer Bill Mackereth said.
Everyone is welcome and reservations are not necessary, except for deliveries to the homebound. Organizers will deliver meals to homebound residents in the immediate Clearfield area.
Crago said the dinner wouldn’t be possible without the hours of work volunteers put into the dinner and the donations that pay for the food. She said volunteers from other churches take part, not just the Presbyterian Church.
Crago said volunteers start working on Christmas Day at 9 a.m. and often they don’t get home until 7 p.m.
But despite the long hours, she said the dinner is the only place she has volunteered at where the volunteers thank them after it’s over.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Crago said.
The dinner is completely free of charge, but they do put out a donation basket to help pay for the food for next year’s dinner. For example, organizers cook more than 50 turkeys for the dinner. The Walmart Supercenter and the Walmart Distribution Center donates turkeys and money every year, which is a big help because it reduces the number of food items they have to purchase, Crago said.