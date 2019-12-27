Volunteers recently decorated for the Clearfield Presbyterian Church’s annual Christmas Turkey Dinner at Westminster Hall. For more than 20 years, the church has provided free turkey dinners on Christmas Day to the community. The church distributes about 600 turkey dinners on Christmas, organizer Pat Crago said. Pictured from left are Lynn McKenzie, Linda Pollock, Christine Bell, Pat Crago, Gigi Gearheart and Carol Crago, all of Clearfield.