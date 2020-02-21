The Presbyterian Church of Clearfield will mark the beginning of Lent with Ash Wednesday worship on Wednesday, Feb. 26. The service is intended to begin reflection on the depth of Christ’s sacrifice that purchased our salvation. Worship will be preceded by a soup supper in the fellowship hall at 5:45 p.m., followed by worship in the chapel at 7 p.m. The worship service will include special music, prayer, and reflection, and the imposition of ashes.
For more information, please call the church office at 765-3081. The Presbyterian Church is located downtown at the corner of 119 North Second and Pine Streets.