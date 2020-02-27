CLEARFIELD — Danielle Prebe of Clearfield isn’t sure why she is attracted to the transportation industry. She only knows she has a deep affection for the truck driving profession. “I’ve loved trucks and wanted to drive one ever since I was a little girl. I’m not sure where it comes from because nobody from my family is a truck driver,” Prebe said.
Truck driving is traditionally a man’s profession. Few women are in the occupation. Women in Trucking’s website reports the job is done by less than 10 percent of the female workforce.
Prebe said what may have sparked her interest were summers spent traveling with her father, an antiques dealer. “I would watch the trucks traveling on Interstate 80. I always had a fascination.”
“I spent a lot of time with my Dad. He taught me to do everything. My gender didn’t matter. I loved that I was going with my Dad and I had a mindset that I could do or learn whatever he would teach me,” she said.
Prebe said when she graduated from high school, she went on to college but soon dropped out, contemplating what she should do.
“I was broke. I couldn’t afford to go to school but I found a trucking company in South Bend, Indiana, that agreed to pay for my training if I would drive a year for them.”
Prebe accepted the company’s offer, took the training and acquired a commercial driver’s license. “I went and it changed my life,” she explained, “It never seemed like work to me. I loved it. It was so neat to watch all the trucks and see where the products were going. It was fun to make that connection.”
Not all her family was encouraging about her new occupation. “Some of them tried to discourage me but that just gave me more fire to be the best truck driver I could be,” she stated.
Not only did she get a job in the industry, the industry was the reason she met her husband. Prebe said he was a trainer for one of the companies for which she worked.
When the couple’s son was born, Prebe transitioned to working as a member of her company’s over-the-road compliance department. “I was still building a career around trucks,” she said.
When her son was six, Prebe said she returned to Pennsylvania. “I wanted to come home. My sister began having children and I wanted the cousins to grow up together,” she noted.
Locally she worked for Kephart Trucking and Short Fuse Trucking during the Marcellus Shale gas boom. When the industry wound down, Prebe got a job working as a saleswoman for Hunter Truck, Clearfield. “This was my favorite job by far. I loved the customers. My customer service was top notch. But my job became almost 24/7. My phone never stopped.”
Prebe said she was grateful to be busy and liked the work. She says one of her favorite components of her job was astonishing potential customers. “I liked to make it a point to go on calls with my boss. Sometimes that customer would ask a technical question and I would quickly answer. That got me some looks,” she said.
Using her knowledge, Prebe founded the Facebook page That Truck Girl, where she would post informational videos, tips and general information for truck drivers.
Prebe left Hunter Trucks, stating she wanted a job with a slower pace. She went to work for Centre Area Transportation Authority as its Safety and Training Manager — a position she has held almost two years. “It was really hard to walk away from the job. Hunter was such a great company to work for but it all became too much.”
“When I got that CDL I really had no idea where it would take me and that it would bring me this far. I’ve met a lot of great people and done a lot of cool things because of this industry. Trucking is not easy. It’s a hard job. People break their backs to do this industry and I got to be a part of it,” Prebe said.