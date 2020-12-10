I am responding to the letter from Peggy Senior with regards to Pastor Dave Naugle. Everything she says about Pastor Dave is so true. I met Pastor Dave in 2009 when I was having chemo at the old section of Hahne Cancer Center in DuBois. He would come in and greet each one of us, pray with us and just be a friendly man to those of us suffering in that room.
Some days he would bring his guitar with him and sing with us or just to us that didn't want to sing along. He would bring us soup and crackers and fruit.
When my husband was in the newer part of the cancer center, Pastor Dave was still visiting people and praying with them. He still knows us whenever we see him in the hospital when we have a need to go there.
He is a blessing. Pastor Dave is truly a man of God.
Elizabeth Ritz