PHILIPSBURG — Larry Potter aced the 179-yard hole No. 9 Wednesday at Philipsburg Elks Lodge Country Club. Potter, who was playing with Arch Myers, Barry Covey and John A. Frank, used a 5-wood to achieve the feat. Potter’s last hole in one was 44 years ago.
