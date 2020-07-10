In something that has become a yearly tradition, the Potter Baseball Team will be coming back to the area for a game against the Jim’s Sports Center teener league team, and perform community service.
The team, which is put together by Jeff Potter, will be making its 11th trip to Clearfield.
On July 18, the team, which is made up of 10 players aged 14-18, along with four chaperones will make their first stop in Curwensville.
Along with volunteers from the Clearfield County Cancer Support Inc, the team will meet at the Curwensville Library. From there they will divide into two groups, with one staying at the library to do landscaping and painting. The rest of the group will head to the Crown Crest Cemetery in Clearfield to do lanscaping.
On Sunday, the team will head to DuBois for another community service project.
After that, they will be treated to a picnic and fun-filled activities sponsored by the Clearfield County Cancer Support Inc.
Monday, the two organizations will team up again to do two more community service projects. One group will head to the Hillsdale Cemetery, while the other group will be at Irvin Park in Curwensville to collect Toys for Tots, nonperishable food for the area food bank and monetary donations.
That group will be collecting at Irvin Park from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. The team will also be helping out later that night at the teener league game at the Lawrence Township Rec Park.
On Tuesday, the Potter Baseball Team will do a project at Bilger’s Rock in Curwensville. They will then finish up their evening by playing the Jim’s Sports Center teener league team at the Lawrence Township Rec Park at 5:30 p.m.
The public is welcome to attend the game. To learn more about the Potter Baseball Team go to jeffpotterbaseball.com. Information on the Clearfield County Cancer Support can be found at clfdccs.org.