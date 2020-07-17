Justin Schultz always knew July 2020 was going to be an important month for his career — just maybe not like this.
The three-year deal Schultz signed in 2017 on the heels of a 51-point season that earned him Norris Trophy votes? It expires this offseason. During a normal year, Schultz would be spending this month as an unrestricted free agent, fielding offers and deciding where the next chapter in his career will take him.
Instead, after a four-month pause to the NHL season and countless rounds of golf to take his mind away from the ice, Schultz is taking part in the second training camp of the season as the Penguins gear up for the qualifying-round matchup with the Montreal Canadiens.
The primary goal, of course, is to win his third Stanley Cup in a Penguins uniform. But at the same time, there’s an additional opportunity to present a closing argument, so to speak, before Schultz steps to the bargaining table.
Those goals are not separate. They’re intertwined.
“You definitely think about it,” Schultz said. “Obviously, it’s my future. I’m just coming in here trying to help this team win the Stanley Cup. If I do that and I play well, then that will all take care of itself.”
This has not necessarily been the way Schultz hoped his contract year would go. After a gruesome ankle injury derailed his 2018-19 season, the defenseman once again struggled to stay off the injury report.
On Nov. 27, the club placed Schultz on injured reserve. He was activated on Dec. 6. But less than a month later, on Jan 3, he went back on injured reserve for nearly three weeks.
When the Penguins placed Schultz on IR the first time, coach Mike Sullivan said it was difficult to pinpoint exactly when the injury occurred. That hinted that whatever ailed the blue liner was chronic, rather than an acute injury, and makes you wonder how close to 100% Schultz really was this season.
Asked if the pause was beneficial from a health standpoint, the soft-spoken Canadian said it was.
“It was good to get home [to Kelowna, British Columbia],” Schultz said. “I actually got some really good training in. I feel really good.”
The trouble for the Penguins was Schultz’s stats aren’t much prettier than his medical records.
He notched just 12 points in 46 games, and his minus-13 rating is his worst for a single season since the Penguins took him on as a reclamation project in 2015-16. Opponents have generated 50.4% of the high-danger scoring chances when Schultz is on the ice at 5-on-5, per Natural Stat Trick. Only Jack Johnson has fared worse among Penguins blue liners.
These stats are tough to digest because the Penguins know Schultz’s value when he’s at his best. The way the Penguins are deploying him in camp illustrates the two sides of what Schultz has been since he came over from Edmonton in the middle of the 2015-16 season.
On one hand, he’s splitting time with Kris Letang on the top power play unit, where his offensive upside and shoot-first mentality can be on full display. On the other hand, he’s been passed over by rookie John Marino on the depth chart and is now skating alongside Johnson on the third pairing.
The question is, which version of Schultz do the Penguins see this postseason?
A healthy Schultz playing at his best gives the Penguins a former Norris Trophy vote-getter skating in the third pairing. That’s some serious defensive depth and a nice weapon to help fix a power play that’s been inconsistent this year. But if Schultz’s stats look like they did during a 27-game scoreless stretch? That third pairing could become one of the Penguins most-glaring weaknesses.
No matter how this postseason unfolds, Schultz will eventually end up at the negotiating table. The dynamic changed during the pause when the NHL agreed to keep the salary cap flat at $81.5 million until the league’s hockey-related revenue rebounds to pre-pandemic levels.
The upper limit was initially expected to fall somewhere between $84 million and $88.2 million.
The Penguins already have more than $68 million committed to next year. And that’s before they sign either of their two goalies, who are both set to become restricted free agents.
It’s possible, given Marino’s impressive rookie year and the fact that the Penguins are always fighting to keep all their stars under one cap, the next few months are Schultz’s last in black and gold.
But this unanticipated cap consequence of the pandemic isn’t just touching the Penguins’ payroll. A number of teams will have far less than the Penguins’ roughly $13.22 million to work with, including Arizona ($1.51 million), St. Louis ($2.05 million), Toronto ($4.59 million), Tampa Bay ($5.33 million) and Chicago ($7.35 million).
Schultz has gambled before with a prove-it, one-year deal in summer 2016 that paid him $1.4 million. That was followed by a breakout year that led to his current deal that carries an average-annual value of $5.5 million.
“I’d obviously like to stay here,” Schultz said.
Either way, if Schultz finishes this year with a Stanley Cup over his head, that’s a good thing for both sides.