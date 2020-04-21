With the postponement of the Tokyo Summer Games triggering potentially massive expenses, a war of words has broken out between Olympic leaders and local organizers.
Media reports in Japan estimate that shifting the international competition to the summer of 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic could cost between $2 billion and $6 billion. There has been some uncertainty about who will pay for what.
On the International Olympic Committee’s website, on a Q&A page, a now-revised post suggested that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had agreed his country would “continue to cover the costs it would have done under the terms of the existing agreement for 2020, and the IOC will continue to be responsible for its share of the costs.”
Organizers took exception to this wording during a teleconference on Tuesday.
“It is not appropriate for the prime minister’s name to be quoted in this manner,” a Tokyo 2020 spokesman said, according to the Associated Press.
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga also told Kyodo News that Abe had not agreed Japan would cover additional costs.