“You can never go home again,” is an adage adapted from the title of Thomas Wolfe’s 1940s novel.
These days, it fits.
As we emerge from a year spent in COVID lockdown the sobering import of Wolfe’s observation becomes relevant.
We will not “return to normal” after something approaching sheltering in caves during air raids of previous wars. We have taken casualties, a half-million dead of the COVID-19 virus and several millions sickened for perhaps lifetimes from “long-haul” COVID sicknesses.
We yearn to “go back to” work, to restaurants, to music and sports, to almost anything.
But the ways in which we live, work, and come together have changed, perhaps irrevocably.
Zoom and Go-to-Meeting have become as ingrained as verbs in our language as, pre-COVID, Photoshop and Face Time had been. We have discovered that we can communicate face-to-face without being face-to-face — more or less.
• Will businesses now conduct post-COVID meetings without the lost time and expense account costs associated with traveling to in-person meetings? Will hotels, restaurants and event centers lose business — and jobs?
• Will hospitals discover that they run more smoothly without having many visitors per patient? Or will something ominous become apparent, the increased deaths and elongated illnesses of lonely, often confused patients deprived of the comfort of family and friends?
• Will our government, which has always been forced, sometimes unwillingly, to be open to the public, decide that being restricted by COVID measures has the sub-rosa benefit of permitting officials to act secretly and perhaps to their own benefit rather than to the benefit of the general public?
There have been “silver lining” benefits to the isolation imposed by the need to avoid having millions of Americans dead by now from COVID.
We have rediscovered life in our own homes, for better and for worse. We have strengthened some relationships, strained other relationships and deeply missed still other connections with family, friends and groups in church, in social gatherings, in stores and parks, at parades, fairs and festivals.
But our memories of how things were will not mesh with how things will be.
“You can’t go home again,” because that “home” of long ago exists in static impressions within our memories, not in reality.
What will be the new post-COVID reality? What do we want it to be — or need to fight against it becoming?
We have our work cut out for us.
— Denny Bonavita