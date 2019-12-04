VATICAN CITY (TNS) — The world is facing “a challenge of civilization” in the global attempt to mitigate climate change, Pope Francis said in a Wednesday message to the UN climate summit in Madrid.
“We are facing a ‘challenge of civilization’ in favour of the common good and of a change of perspective,” the Argentine pontiff, a vocal climate campaigner, said.
“There remains a window of opportunity, but we must not allow it to close. We need to take advantage of this occasion through our responsible actions in the economic, technological, social and educational fields, knowing very well how our actions are interdependent,” he added.
Hinting at the Fridays for Future movement, the pope noted how “Young people today show a heightened sensitivity to the complex problems that arise from this [climate] ‘emergency.’”