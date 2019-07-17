VATICAN CITY (TNS) — If a Christian has no compassion for the needy, “something is not right,” Pope Francis said Sunday, evoking the parable of the Good Samaritan.
“To be able to have compassion: this is the key. This is our key. If faced with a needy person you don’t feel compassion, if your heart is not moved, it means that something is not right,” he said.
“The ability for compassion has become the yardstick of a Christian, or even of Jesus’ teachings,” Francis said during his Sunday Angelus message to crowds in St Peter’s Square.
He added that if you walk past a homeless man in the street, “do not ask yourself if that man is drunk, ask yourself if your heart has hardened, if your heart has not turned to ice.”
Francis also made a fresh appeal for peace and reconciliation in Venezuela, three days after Venezuelan bishops asked for the resignation of embattled President Nicolas Maduro.
“Once again, I would like to express my closeness to the beloved people of Venezuela, who have been particularly hard hit by the continuing crisis,” the pope said.
He led prayers “to inspire and enlighten the parties involved, so that they can reach an agreement as soon as possible that will put an end to the suffering of the people for the good of the country and of the entire region.”
Venezuela is struggling with economic meltdown and a power struggle between Maduro and opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido. Amid the crisis, millions have fled abroad.