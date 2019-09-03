Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
Officers are searching for an unknown person who damaged the windshield of a car belonging to a Coalport man. Officers report they investigated a report of criminal mischief Saturday evening. Someone threw an unknown object at the 36-year-old man’s 2001 Buick breaking the windshield as the vehicle was parked near the intersection of Irvona and Richard roads in Jordan Township. The damage is estimated at $250. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 857-3800.
———
A investigation of theft on Rolling Stone Road in Cooper Township was investigated Sunday. Officers report a theft occurred at the Kwik Fill gas station when someone stole a 21-year-old Morrisdale man’s cell phone from the counter while he was outside pumping gas for a customer. The iPhone 8 Plus is valued at $500. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 857-3800.
———
On Aug. 18 at 10:49 p.m., police arrived at Elizabeth Street / South Spruce Alley and arrested Fred Hockenburry of Morrisdale for drug possession. Charges have been filed.
———
On Aug. 25 at 10:15 a.m., police arrested Cody Mills of Woodland near Shawville Highway for drug possession. Charges have been filed.
———
On Aug. 31 at 2:27 a.m., a 28-year-old male from Uniontown was found to be driving under the influence.
———
On Aug. 28 at 8 a.m., Jeffery Paup of Flinton was caught on private property on the 100-block of Church Street in Gulich Township.
———
On Sept. 3, it was reported that a suspect made forced entry into the Scotchmen Bar, broke into three Pennsylvania Skills machines and stole over $6,000 from the machines. A resident from near the bar heard the suspect and walked over to the bar. The suspect ran to a silver Cadillac CTS passenger car which was parked behind the bar and fled in the Cadillac on Water Street towards Sandy Ridge. Anyone with any information, please contact Pennsylvania State Police.
Clearfield Borough Police
Officers were dispatched for a report of an unconscious man on Ogden Avenue. Clearfield EMS arrived on scene and transported him to the hospital.
———
Police responded to a vehicle accident on South Second Street. The accident resulted in minor damage to both vehicles. Both parties exchanged information.
———
Police responded to an incident involving theft on East Market Street. It was reported that $120 worth of candy was stolen.
———
Police were notified of a statement that a student had made. Police made contact with the student and student’s family. Officers found the student was not serious about the statement made.
———
Police were dispatched to the hospital for an uncooperative patient. Police arrived and were able to calm the patient.
———
Police responded to a vehicle accident on Weaver Street. Police observed moderate damage to both vehicles, but no injuries were sustained by either driver.
———
Police came in contact with a wanted man on West Pine Street. He was observed to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was in possession of drug paraphernalia.
———
Police responded to a noise complaint on Daisy Street. Police made contact with the individuals who agreed to turn down their music.
———
Police assisted EMS with a medical call on Nichols Street.
———
Police were dispatched to the community pool for a broken fence.
———
Police responded to a disturbance on Daisy Street. It was reported that a female was acting erratically in a residence. Police arrived and calmed the female. She was evaluated by EMS.
Lawrence Township
Charges for retail theft were filed with the district magisterial court against a 28-year-old Clearfield woman. Officers report they received a report of theft in a business at 100 Supercenter Drive, Clearfield Saturday. The woman, Laurajean Hill, had failed to pay for merchandise displayed for sale in the store. She also returned merchandise she did not pay for.
———
On Aug. 23 at 12:09 p.m., police responded to a report of a vehicle crash on State Route 879 in front of Hubler Bros., Inc. Upon arriving on scene officers discovered that a vehicle operated by a 73-year-old Curwensville man was traveling west when the rear of the vehicle was struck by another vehicle, operated by Susan I. Picard of Clearfield. The man’s vehicle received functional damage to the rear of the vehicle and was driven from the scene, while Picard’s received disabling damage to the front of the vehicle and was towed by AJ Ross Towing. Officers cleared the scene.
———
On Aug. 29 at 7:59 p.m., Lawrence Township police were called to assist Clearfield Borough Police at a Hillsdale residence when a wanted male fled on foot in an attempt to resist arrest on a warrant through the sheriff’s department. During the course of flight the male suspect, Walter P. Wilsoncroft, struggled and fought with an officer from Clearfield Borough, creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury. The suspect was taken into custody and held at Clearfield County Jail on Sheriff’s warrant. Charges of aggravated assault and several other charges were filed.
———
On Aug. 29 at 8:09 p.m., police stopped a vehicle driven by Gary L. Uncles of Clearfield while traveling west on state Route 1001 in the area of Old Town Road. Officers observed Uncles traveling in a westerly direction when they saw him cross over the center line on several occasions and traveling well under the posted speed limit. Uncles admitted to consuming, submitted to a field sobriety test, and was taken to Penn Highlands for a chemical test of blood. Charges of Driving Under the Influence are pending Blood Alcohol results.
———
On Aug. 30 at 4:30 p.m., police received a report from a 17-year-old juvenile male that he was punched by an older male while at Burger King. The juvenile male stated that the male came up behind him and grabbed his collar, pulling him backward and punching him in the head. The juvenile did not receive any injuries, however police are asking anyone with information to contact them. The suspect is described as being an older male, with a blonde female driving a red pickup truck. Officers are still investigating the incident.
———
On Aug. 31 at 2:36 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle in the parking lot of Sheetz for an equipment violation, and detected a strong odor of marijuana. During the investigation it was discovered that driver, Christian Gidney of Clearfield, was under the influence of a controlled substance. One of the passengers, Taylor Smith of Clearfield, was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Gidney was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw and later released. Charges to be filed pending lab results.
Curwensville Borough
Police were contacted in reference to a suspicious male along Filbert Street. The male was gone upon police arrival.
———
Police responded to a possible shots fired call in the area of State Street and Locust Street Nothing out of the ordinary was located and a resident on scene believed the noise to be fireworks.
———
Police were asked to assist in locating a missing juvenile after the football game, however the juvenile was located shortly thereafter.
———
Police responded to a business along State Street for a reported harassment issue. It was found that someone may have placed nails in the parking area of the local business.
———
Police assisted Lawrence Township Police with a male who had reportedly ran from officers that had outstanding warrants.
———
While out on routine patrols, police located a strong odor of chemical or flammable nature along Thompson Street. Fire was summoned to the scene and it was learned that a neighbor had spilled several gallons of older gas in the area which was still leaving off a flammable odor.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
An Ohio man was cited following a single vehicle accident Friday on Interstate 80 in Sandy Township. Officers report Saleh A. Albawared, 35, of Hilliard, Ohio, was operating a 2012 Freightliner MK2 in a construction zone when he struck the end of a concrete barrier used to separate the north and south lane. The truck came to a stop on the bridge causing a complete lane blockage. The truck was disabled and had to be towed. Albawared was cited for driving on roads laned for traffic.
———
On Sept. 2 at 2:00 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 E near mile mark 76.1. A vehicle operated by Marisa A. Rodriguez from Elmont, NY was being driven too fast for conditions and collided into the guide rail and then struck another vehicle. Rodriguez sustained minor injuries but refused treatment by EMS. Rodriguez was determined to be at fault and cited accordingly.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Aug. 24 at 7:07 a.m., a crash occurred on the 2200-block of South Eagle Valley Road. The driver, Jason Adams of Port Matilda, was taken for a blood draw as indicators of alcohol were present.
———
On Aug. 31 at 1:34 a.m., police responded to a two vehicle crash. A 53-year-old Karthaus man was placed under arrest for DUI. Charges are pending.
———
On Sept. 2 at 6:47 p.m., a crash occurred at the intersection of Frankenberger Lane and Penns Valley Road. A driver failed to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic. Both vehicles sustained moderate front end damage.