Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Aug. 5, around 11 p.m., a 30-year-old Osceola Mills man was arrested after inscribing obscene language on a 26-year-old Morrisdale woman’s drivers side door utilizing an unknown sharp instrument. Charges are pending against the man for Criminal Mischief.
Clearfield Borough
Police assisted Pennsylvania State Parole with locating an individual of interest. Police and State Parole made contact with the individual who was then taken into custody. As a result, the male was found to have multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia and controlled substances on his person.
Police received a report of a theft of motor vehicles on Bigler Avenue. It was reported that two mini dirt bikes were stolen from the residence. The investigation is ongoing.
Police were advised of a PFA violation on S 4th Street. The investigation is ongoing.
Police were dispatched to the area of Weaver Street and Clearfield Street for a report of individuals in the street creating a traffic hazard. Police searched the area with negative results.
Police responded to a noise complaint on S. 5th Street. Police arrived in the area but did not observe any unreasonably loud noise.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Boro
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City
August 5
Police were dispatched to the report of criminal mischief at Palumbo’s Meat Market, 326 West Long Ave. Upon arrival, police were directed to the front of the store where someone moved a bronze colored pig statue. It was drug down the sidewalk toward the loading docks. It was scuffed up and the cigar was broken out of the pigs mouth. The investigation continues.
Police were dispatched to contact a male in reference to his mother. He advised he kicked her out of his place because she was using drugs again and he didn’t want her stealing his belongings while he was gone. Officers spoke to the female and she stated she was also kicked out of another housing complex and she doesn’t have anywhere to go. The male agreed to let her stay until he went to work. Police had dealings with the female multiple times throughout the day.
Police were dispatched to O’Bryon Eye Associates for a report of a domestic. An adult son had assaulted his mother. Upon arrival, police spoke with the victim. She advised her son was mad at her and threw a full water bottle at her striking her in the face, causing a small cut, which bled. Police dealt with the male and female in the previous incident. The staff placed the female in a room. Her son left and came back with all of her belongings and threw it on the sidewalk. Police transported the female in area of the W. Washington Avenue, where she was supposed to have a friend who would take her in since she was no longer allowed at her son’s house and was homeless. She was unable to locate the residence so police transported her back to the police station and placed all her belongings outside. She was in the lobby waiting for a response from a friend to pick her up.
Police were dispatched to Sheetz located at 124 North Brady St. for a suspicious female offering pills in exchange for marijuana. Police made contact with a female outside at the tables. She denied offering anyone anything and stated that she was just waiting for her son to get off work to pick her up. Police advised her that any further problems and she would be moved along.
Police were conducting a follow up investigation at Sheetz located at 124 North Brady St. when a customer stated that a female from earlier was arguing with three males outside at the tables. Police made contact with her again as she was engaged in a verbal argument with three juveniles. She was telling them to shut up because she was trying to make phone calls and they told her to make her calls somewhere else. A Sheetz employee came out and told her to leave after the second incident. Police advised her to get her things and go. She continued to argue with police but did get her belongings and left the premises.
Police were dispatched to the DuBois Manor Motel located at 525 Liberty Blvd. because the female that was dealt with earlier in the night was being thrown off the property. She had been give a ride to the motel by her son with all of her belongings. She did not have the funds to rent a room and her son would not make up the difference. She felt that the officers should speak to the owners and allow her to rent the room for $10. The owners stated that she was swearing at them and they did not want her on the property regardless. Police attempted to call her parents who would not answer or return the call. She then stated that she was now in extreme pain and wanted to go to the hospital. Police provided courtesy transportation to Penn Highlands Hospital and took her belongings with her. She was dropped off at the emergency room and security took her belongings in for her.
Police were dispatched to the area of Spring Avenue and South State Street for a report of gun shots. The complainant advised Clearfield County Dispatch that there were approximately 16 shots fired. Police walked the neighborhood speaking with different property owners and located the source of the disturbance behind a residence on Locust Street. There was a birthday party and fire behind the residence. The owner stated that they lit some fireworks and did not realize how big the last one was going to be. They were advised to seize on the fireworks. Police cleared the scene without further incident.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsy
On Aug. 8 at 7:15 a.m., a crash occurred on Harrison Street near the intersection of Carrier Street in Summerville Borough, Jefferson County. Joshua Borsuk was traveling north on Harrison Street when the vehicle went of the roadway and into a guide rail. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. No injuries were reported and charges were filed.
On July 16, police received a report about a loss of funds from a prepaid Vanilla One Mastercard. An investigation determined an error occurred when a vendor refunded the victims money.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Aug. 4, at 1:19 a.m., police were dispatched for the report of a theft. Upon arriving at Oklawaha Street in Milesburg Borough, Center County, and speaking with the accused, drug paraphernalia was observed in plain view. Charges are pending and will be filed.
On July 7 at 6:55 p.m., police responded to Loch Lomond Road in Rush Township, Centre County, for a report of a female slumped over the wheel of a UTV on the roadway. Upon arrival, police encountered Wanda Smith, 44, of Philipsburg, to appear highly intoxicated. Upon further investigation, a small amount of marijuana and related paraphernalia were seized and Smith was arrested for DUI. Charges were filed.
On Aug. 5, around 5:30 p.m., Nathan Patrick, 28, of Philipsburg, was observed traveling along Front Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County, when he threw firecrackers from his driver window. Patrick was subsequently cited with disorderly conduct. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Allen Sinclair’s office.
On Aug. 5, around 10:12 a.m., unknowns suspect(s) obtained personal information from a 49-year-old male from Port Matilda. The suspect(s) attempted to get a loan which was denied. The investigation is ongoing.
A burglary was reported on East Presqueisle Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County, as unknown suspect(s) entered the residents without permission. The investigation continues.