Lawrence Township
On Dec. 5 at 9:20 p.m., police responded to a report of a female, Mary Vaughn, who was crawling around on the ground looking for someone on the floor of the residence. Upon arriving on scene the officer made contact with Vaughn and discovered she was under the influence of a controlled substance. Upon receiving consent from Vaughn to search her bags, officers discovered multiple controlled substances in Vaughn’s possession. Clearfield County Probation was contacted and a detainer was place on Vaughn who was then taken into custody and transported to the Clearfield County Jail where she was housed on a detainer. Charges are pending.
———
On Dec. 12 at 2:33 a.m., police were dispatched to Red Roof Inn for a report of a wanted male within a rented room. Contact was made with the male, Christopher Luce, 32, of Clearfield, in which the warrant was explained and he was taken into custody. A search conducted incident to arrest produced numerous controlled substances and he was taken custody to the Clearfield County Jail. Charges were filed.
———
On Dec. 11 at 5 p.m., police received a report of possible elder abuse, alleged to have been committed by a staff member on a resident. The incident is currently under investigation.
State Police at Rockview
On Dec. 10 at 5:22 p.m., police responded to a crash on Earlystown road. A vehicle traveling east struck a dear and its driver brought it to a controlled stop. The driver reported that he was wearing his seat belt during the crash. No injuries were reported.