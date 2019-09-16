State Police at Clearfield
An Oklahoma man was injured in a one-vehicle accident Friday. Jeffrey T. Nye, 52, operating a 2005 International Harvester truck, was traveling west on Interstate 80 in Pine Township when he passed out due to illness. The truck traveled off the left lane, through the guard rails, over-turned and went down an embankment.
Nye was wearing his seatbelt and sustained minor injuries. He was transported by ambulance to Penn Highlands Clearfield. He was cited for a violation of the state Vehicle Code.
Clearfield Borough Police
Lawrence Township
Curwensville Boro
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City
State Police at Punxsy
Police continue to investigate an incident that occurred Aug. 9 in Henderson Township when a two-year-old DuBois girl wandered into traffic on state Route 119.
Two Westover men were cited on Wednesday, Sept. 11, after they were involved in a physical altercation on Shephard Street in Westover. Police report Justin Seymour, 18, and Paul Rainey, 68, were both charged with harassment.
State Police at Rockview
No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday, Sept. 11, on U.S. Route 322 in Rush Township, Centre County. Police report Shawn M. Soupart, 33, of Houtzdale, operating a 2012 Nissan Versa, was traveling east on the Port Matilda Highway. His vehicle hit the rear of a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Andrew J. Cartwright, 43 of Sandy Ridge as he was stopped for traffic. After the impact, both Soupart’s and Cartwright’s vehicles came to rest off the roadway. Neither man was injured. Cartwright was wearing his seatbelt.