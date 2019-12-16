Clearfield Borough
This department assisted Lawrence Township Police with a male that had entered a residence with a weapon. Officers were able to take the male into custody without incident.
———
Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of South Fourth Street for a male passed out on a picnic table, possibly under the influence of a controlled substance. Officers made contact with the male who was now inside a residence. The male admitted to using a controlled substance and that he was currently on adult probation. The male was transported to Clearfield County Jail and held on a detainer through Probation.
———
Officers responded to an apartment complex on East Cherry Street for a possible break-in. Contact was made with the caller who was having psychological emergency. The male was transported by officers to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a mental health evaluation.
———
This department assisted Lawrence Township Police with a warrant at a residence on Ester Lane. Two individuals were located and were transported to Clearfield County Jail and held on the warrants.
———
Police responded to a residence on Southwest Third Avenue for a disturbance. A male was to have arrived in a vehicle, got out and began yelling towards a home. The male then left before police arrived. The male is known at this time and charges are currently pending for disorderly conduct.
———
Police responded to a residence on Duke Street for a reported theft. According to the complainant, a person stole his propane tank and went to a nearby residence with it. Officers went to the residence and a female allowed officers inside. Once inside, the propane tank was found and there were to be several individuals inside hiding from police. A known female was located and officers were aware she was wanted by State Parole for absconding. The female was transported to Clearfield County Jail. Charges pending for the stolen propane tank.
Lawrence Township
Police received a report of an assault that occurred at Clearfield County Jail on Dec. 11. Upon investigation it was found a inmate identified as Elizabeth Evans had appeared for Centralized Court on Dec. 11 had slipped her shackles in the court room and began to throw herself around on the floor of the courtroom. Jail staff was able to gain control of Evans who then spit on corrections staff escorting her back to her jail cell. Additionally corrections staff were spit on two separate times while dealing with the same Evans in the month of December. Charges have been filed at Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office for aggravated harassment and disorderly conduct.
———
On Dec. 14 at 12:09 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Montgomery Run Road. Upon Officers making contact with the occupants of the vehicle it was discovered that the driver, Tina Taylor, 55, of Clearfield had an active warrant through the Curwensville Police Department and the passenger Larry Elensky, 55, of Curwensville had numerous active warrants through multiple departments. Both individuals were taken into custody. Upon search incident to arrest of Taylor, it was discovered that she was in possession of a small amount of marijuana. Both individuals were transported to the Clearfield County Jail where they were housed on their warrants. Charges filed.
———
On Dec. 13 at 12:48 p.m., a Lawrence Township Officer responded to Economy Inn. The manager at the Economy Inn had located suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia while cleaning a room at the motel. The officer recovered the drugs and drug paraphernalia and transported it back to Lawrence Township. Identifying information was found with the drugs and drug paraphernalia that ties Barbara Williams, 57, of Curwensville to the possession of these items. Charges are to be filed against Williams.
Curwensville Borough
Police responded to a motor vehicle crash in the area of Filbert Street and South Street. No injuries were reported in the accident, however, the suspect vehicle fled the scene,
———
Police received a report of a possible scam involving an individual contacting victims reporting rebates from electrical companies. Residents are reminded to not give out personal information to untrusted sources.
———
Police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description of a hit and run and found the driver of the vehicle to have warrants in which the female was taken into custody.
———
Police received a report of another phone scam involving the caller contacting an elderly female pretending to be the female’s grandson, asking for money. Residents are asked that if this situation occurs, to then hang up and contact their family member again to ensure it is, in fact, that person.
———
Police responded to an assault along Ridge Avenue in which the female suspect had fled the scene. Charges are pending in the incident.
———
Police responded to a Moose Street residence for a reported mental health incident. The male was spoken to and it was learned that he was not currently having any menial health concerns.
———
Police responded to a domestic along School Street where a male was highly intoxicated and was taken into custody. Police were assisted at the scene by the Clearfield County Sheriffs office, Lawrence Township Police, and the Clearfield Based State Police.
———
Police received a report of reckless driving in the area of 100 Fourth avenue at the Curwensville Commons. Residents are reminded that children often play in the area and to drive at a slow speed.
———
Police received an anonymous complaint of an abandoned vehicle.
———
Police assisted Lawrence Township Police at an Olanta residence in regards to an assault in which a male was taken into custody on outstanding warrants.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Dec. 11 at 8:45 p.m., a crash occurred as a vehicle was traveling south on SR 28 and while attempting to negotiate a right hand curve In the roadway at a high rate of speed, started to slide and lost control. The vehicle slid into the north bound lane of travel and then the driver over corrected and then traveled of the roadway to the west and traveled approximately 200 feet through the grass along the side of the roadway and struck a ditch with the front undercarriage of the vehicle causing disabling damage to vehicle. The driver was wearing a seat belt and sustained a cut to his knee.
———
On Nov. 28 at 12:20 p.m., a Winchester 12 gun safe was located within a wooded area near Senior Road in Washington Township. Anyone who may have knowledge of the respected owner or know of any specifics on how said gun sale arrived in the woods is asked to contact PSP DuBois at (814) 371-4652.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Dec. 15 at 3:54 p.m., a known male was stopped for a summary traffic violation near Harmony Road. During the stop, the male was found to be DUI. Charges are pending,
State Police at Rockview
On Dec. 14at 5:30 p.m., Kasey Meyer, 27, of Lamar and Tiffany Richards, 24, of Bellefonte entered a residence on Hemlock Street uninvited.