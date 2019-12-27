Lawrence Township
Officers were dispatched to a report of a physical altercation, which was to have taken place within an Ester Lane residence. Through the course of the investigation, Officers located Crystal Methamphetamine and Drug Paraphernalia within the residence. Charges were filed on Derek Prince, 33, of Clearfield, for the drug violations.
State Police at Punxsutawney
Chief Ray Himes of the Penfield Fire Department requested assistance from a PA State Police Fire Marshal in determining the origin and cause of a fire that destroyed a 39-year-old DuBois man’s 60’ x 100’ garage on Bennetts Valley Highway. The structure and contents was a complete loss. The fire was determined to have originated in the area of an oil furnace, but the cause was not determined. No one was injured, but four dogs perished as a result. The garage was used as storage for a number of vehicles, boats and campers, Damage is estimated to be as much as $500,000.
State Police at Ridgway
On Dec. 26 at 1:13 p.m., PSP Ridgway responded to an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle incident. Johnsonburg Police Department encountered and detained the vehicle until PSP arrived on scene. Joseph Gerg, 37, of Johnsonburg was taken into custody and arraigned on charges of theft, drug paraphernalia and possession, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving while suspended.
———
On Dec. 27 at 3:15 a.m., unknown suspect(s) arrived at a Dagus Mines residence. While there, the unknown suspect(s) stole a plastic Santa and Mrs. Claus lawn ornaments. The suspect(s) fled in an unknown vehicle toward the intersection of Dagus Mines Road, Toby Road, and Skyline Drive. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Ridgway at (814) 776-6136.