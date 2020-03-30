Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
On Saturday at 11:38 p.m., a 39-year-old Duncansville man got into a verbal argument with a 33-year-old Ramey woman on Viola Pike, Gulich Township. The incident escalated as the man held a knife to the woman’s throat. Charges of aggravated assault were filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
On Saturday at 9:38 p.m., a crash occurred on Miriam Street, Ramey Borough. Daniel J. French, 20, of Ramey swerved to miss a porcupine on the roadway. The evasive maneuver caused the vehicle to travel off the right side of the roadway and strike an embankment. The vehicle’s door would not open, therefore, first responders used mechanical means to remove the door and free French from the vehicle. He was transported to Altoona Hospital for suspected minor injuries.
On Saturday at 7:39 a.m., a crash occurred as John Tharp, 55, of Cumberland, R.I. fell asleep and drifted off the roadway, striking an embankment on I-80 east near mile marker 138, Cooper Township. His passenger, Paul R. Tharp, 35, of Lincoln, R.I. reported minor injuries.
On Thursday at 10:14 p.m., a crash occurred on Lyleville Road, Beccaria Township. Dalton A. Gondek, 20, of Coalport lost control of his vehicle and impacted a mailbox, utility pole, and then a ditch. Gondek was not injured in the crash and was arrested for driving under the influence. Local fire departments assisted with traffic control.
On Thursday at 8:30 p.m., police were contacted in regards to a domestic dispute that had taken place on Old Turnpike Road, Morris Township. Mark Harris, 51, of Allport and a 60-year-old Allport woman were involved in a verbal altercation that became physical. Harris struck the woman in the face with a closed fist, causing apparent minor injuries. Harris voluntarily turned himself in following an arrest warrant. This investigation is pending further court proceedings.
Police are investigating an incident which occurred Thursday at about 7:31 p.m.. A theft occurred at Curwensville Tyrone Highway, Knox Township. Unknown suspect(s) removed a door from a 2011 Bobcat skidsteer. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800.
Police are investigating a burglary/theft which occurred on Bell Run Road, Greenwood Township. Sometime between Dec. 1 and March 27, unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a 76-year-old Grampian man’s garage and removed a firearm and crossbows. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield, 857-3800.
On March 23 at 1:39 p.m., a crash occurred on Glen Hope Boulevard, Glen Hope Borough. Megan D. Merritt, 38, of Glen Hope was driving north and attempted to negotiate a left turn on the roadway when her vehicle slid on the sleet covered roadway. The vehicle slid off the right side of the roadway where it struck a guide rail. The vehicle then traveled across both travel lanes and struck rocks that were on the left side of the roadway. Merritt was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash.
On March 23 at 1:05 p.m., a crash occurred on Six Mile Road near Copelin Road, Decatur Township. While driving north, Larry J. Bainey, 51, of Philipsburg slid off the roadway and struck a pole. Bainey was wearing a seat belt and was not injured in the crash.
On March 22 at 5:17 p.m., a handgun was found in the Dollar General parking lot in Grampian Borough. Anyone who thinks the handgun belongs to them is to call PSP Clearfield.
On March 16 at 6:52 p.m., Kennita Sones, 34, of Morrisdale was arrested for driving under the influence of controlled substances after trespassing on an 84-year-old Morrisdale man’s property on Eagle Street, Morris Township, in a vehicle. She was also in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a report of an unconscious woman. Police arrived and assisted EMS crews. As a result, multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia were discovered in the residence.
Police were notified of criminal mischief at a shed on Turnpike Avenue. Police are continuing to investigate.
Police were dispatched to a report of ATVs traveling on a roadway. Police arrived in the area but were unable to locate the ATVs.
Police were dispatched to a structure fire caused by lightning on Cumberland Street. Police arrived on scene and were able to extinguish the fire before fire crews could arrive on scene.
Police were dispatched for a disturbance involving a man and woman arguing with each other in the backyard of a residence. Police arrived on scene and deescalated the situation.
Assistance was given to Lawrence Township Police with locating a vehicle that was reported to be “all over the road.” While attempting to stop the vehicle, the vehicle had traveled off the roadway and into grass where it became stuck. Police assisted with traffic control until the vehicle was able to be towed.
Assistance was given to state police for a disturbance in Pike Township involving a woman threatening a man with a screwdriver. Police arrived on scene and deescalated the situation.
Police responded to a minor vehicle accident in the parking lot of a local business. It was discovered that an inexperienced driver had accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake.
Police were notified of an incident involving retail theft at a local business. Police are continuing to investigate.
While on patrol, police observed an argument ensuing inside a residence. Police made contact with the residents and deescalated the situation.
Assistance was given to Lawrence Township Police with locating an ATV that had been driving on a roadway and striking mailboxes. Police did locate the owner of the vehicle, who admitted to striking the mailboxes.
Lawrence Township
On Monday at 2:01 a.m., officers were traveling through the parking lot of McDonald’s on Route 879, when officers observed a man, passed out inside the driver’s seat of a vehicle that was parked in the parking lot. Officers conducted a welfare check, and located drug paraphernalia in plain view. The man, identified as Timothy M. Orcutt, 40, of Curwensville, was placed under arrest and a search of his person was conducted, resulting in the locating of numerous controlled substances and multiple articles of drug paraphernalia. A search of his vehicle was then conducted, resulting in the locating of more controlled substances, and drug paraphernalia. Orcutt was ultimately transported to Clearfield County Jail, where he was housed, per the request of Clearfield County Probation Office. Charges were filed on Orcutt for the drug violations.
On Sunday at 3:39 p.m., police responded to the Red Roof Inn for a report of a man that was found passed out in the vehicle of an employee. While en route, officers were advised that the man had gotten into another vehicle, paused in front of the office hanging out of the window, and then drove out of the parking lot, turning towards I-80. Officers located the vehicle at Snappy’s with the man in the store. He was determined to be under the influence, taken into custody, transported to Lawrence Township Police Department, and released to a responsible party from there. Charges of driving under the influence and disorderly conduct are pending at this time. Police then received a second call from the Red Roof Inn. The staff reported that the man had come back, and there were additional issues with the guests in the room he was visiting. They asked for assistance in removing all of them from the property. Another man and a woman were in the room, and found to be in possession of multiple controlled substances and paraphernalia. They left without issue, and charges are pending. Garret Hewitt, 29, of Tyrone, Cayla Peffer, 19, of Hawk Run and Daniel Teats, 24, of Hawk Run were the three individuals involved in the incident.
On Sunday at 4:33 a.m., a crash occurred on Route 879 east. Gerald D. Dixon, 82, of Hyde was driving when his vehicle left the roadway and struck numerous small trees and brush before stopping due to the mud at the bottom of the embankment. There were no injuries.
On Saturday, police received a report of a retail theft from Walmart that had occurred on Jan. 30. Upon investigation, police identified the suspects as Todd Lombardo, 55, of Clearfield and Brandy Parr, 36, of Clearfield, who were observed under-ringing merchandise displayed for sale. The suspects failed to scan multiple items at the self checkout. The total value of merchandise taken was $42.29. Charges have been filed through Magisterial Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
On Friday at 12:38 p.m., a hit and run crash occurred at the intersection of Route 879 and River Road. A silver Dodge Ram rear ended a vehicle driven by Jordan R. Witherite, 18, of Curwensville, which was stopped at the red light, then fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lawrence Township Police.
Police recently received a report of a retail theft from Walmart. It was discovered that a woman, Phyllis Cameron, 67, of Clearfield was under-ringing merchandise on multiple occasions between Jan. 16 and March 23. The total amount lost was $206.86. Charges were filed on the woman for retail theft.
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
On Friday at 2:30 p.m., a 50-year-old Luthersburg woman contacted police from Chestnut Grove Highway, Brady Township, in regards to a possible PFA violation regarding a 47-year-old Woodland man. Through further investigation, it was determined that the man had accidentally pocket dialed the woman, and didn’t actually contact her. The woman confirmed she didn’t actually speak to the man.
Sometime between March 2. and March 5, a theft occurred on Bilgers Rocks Road, Bloom Township. Tire chains, valued at approximately $700, were taken off a 37-year-old La Jose man’s 1987 CAT log skidder. The investigation is ongoing.
DuBois City Police
On Saturday at 1 p.m., the DuBois City Police were dispatched to a business on the 100 block of North Main Street for the report of retail theft in progress. Upon the arrival of police the female suspect left the scene and was reported to last be seen heading towards the Quarry Avenue area. After further investigation police were able to identify the woman and made contact with her on the 400 block of Patterson Avenue. The woman also had a warrant out for her arrest through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department. After finding out this information the woman was taken into custody and she was turned over to the Sheriff’s Department. The retail theft is still under investigation and charges are pending.
