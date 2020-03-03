Weather Alert

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT PARTS OF BEDFORD...CLEARFIELD... SOMERSET...BLAIR...AND CAMBRIA COUNTIES UNTIL 1000 PM EST... AT 855 PM EST, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 6 MILES SOUTHWEST OF NEW BETHLEHEM TO 6 MILES NORTHWEST OF BLAIRSVILLE TO 6 MILES SOUTH OF MORGANTOWN. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 50 MPH. WIND GUSTS 40 TO 50 MPH ARE POSSIBLE. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ALTOONA, JOHNSTOWN, SOMERSET, WESTMONT, WINDBER, EBENSBURG, BELMONT, NANTY-GLO, PORTAGE, NORTHERN CAMBRIA, CURWENSVILLE, GEISTOWN, SOUTHMONT, MEYERSDALE, BERLIN, BELLWOOD, PATTON, CRESSON, GALLITZIN AND FRIEDENS.