Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Thursday at 2:06 p.m., a two vehicle crash occurred on Ginter-Morann Highway, Woodward Township. In this incident, Ryan T. Shaffer, 30, of Ramey and Bradley M. Rolley, 31, of Grassflat were traveling south when Shaffer’s vehicle came to a stop and Rolley crashed into him. Both drivers were uninjured and did not require medical assistance.
Clearfield Borough
While on patrol, police observed a man and woman engaged in a verbal argument. When police attempted to speak with the individuals, the woman fled from police. Police later located the man and woman involved at their residence. The woman was found to have warrants and was taken into custody. The man was found to be in possession of multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia and controlled substances.
———
Police responded to vehicle accident on Bridge Street. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were drivable from the scene.
———
Police were notified of a “fender bender” on Nichols Street. Police assisted both parties in exchanging information.
———
Police conducted a vehicle stop on Bigler Avenue that resulted in the driver being arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.
———
Police received a report of a lost dog on South Fourth Street. Later, a good Samaritan had located the dog and assisted with returning the animal to its owner.
Lawrence Township
On Tuesday at 2:14 a.m., police were dispatched to a domestic incident in the Hyde area. Both parties were separated and recent signs of physical injury were found on the victim and a woman is to be arrested for harassment.
———
On Monday at 9:09 a.m., a three vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Route 879 and South Second Street. This crash occurred as Katie L. Marshall, 35, of Grampian attempted to turn left onto Route 879 from South Second Street and failed to yield to oncoming traffic. In doing so, Marshall struck a vehicle driven by Kirk A. High, 32, of Curwensville, which then spun counter clockwise, striking another vehicle, driven by Terry L. Snyder, 46, of Clearfield. Marshall and Snyder were transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for evaluation. Police were assisted on scene by Lawrence Township Fire Company, Hyde Fire Company and Clearfield EMS.
———
On Friday, officers were dispatched to the Dollar General at the Clearfield Mall for a report of counterfeit currency. Upon reviewing video surveillance, an unidentified black man made a purchase from Dollar General using a fraudulent $50 bill. The suspect was viewed to be wearing black Adidas track pants, a black hoodie and a black vest. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Lawrence Township Police at 765-1647 or Clearfield County Control, 765-1533.
Curwensville Borough
Police were assisted by Curwensville EMS with a mental health patient who became extremely combative on Center Street.
———
Police were contacted concerning loud noise along South Street.
———
Police responded to Center Street for a disorderly situation which was handled by police on scene.
———
A resident contacted police with concerns about text messages received by her daughter.
———
Police received a report of a possible scam involving persons pretending to be from an electric company. Police remind residents to not give out personal information to untrusted sources.
———
Police were contacted concerning harassing and threatening messages sent to a Bressler Road resident.
———
Police assisted the fire department with a tree down in the area of Elizabeth Street.
———
Police were contacted by Anderson Street resident who wished to report the theft of a check. The check was then later returned to police and given to the complainant.
———
A woman was taken into custody after a traffic stop in which it was learned that the female had outstanding warrants through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s office.
———
Police were contacted concerning suspicious persons in the area of Lipper Street claiming to be observing deer. The man was known to police.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Thursday at 11:10 p.m., police responded to the 9800-block of Tyler Road for an inactive domestic. Upon further investigation, both Gregory Kematick, 57, of Penfield and Dawn Fye, 52, of Penfield were cited for summary harassment. Charges filed through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
On Sunday, a 30-year-old Grampian woman and a 41-year-old Treasure Lake man got into a dispute that turned physical when the man left the woman at bar and went back to his residence without telling her. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
On Sunday, a DuBois woman reported there was a man in the parking lot of Fusion Buffet yelling at someone over the phone and someone in a vehicle. Upon arrival, the officer found the man, who explained the kids began fighting and he was admonishing them. He was told he needed to be careful not to hold loud family conversations in a public setting.
———
On Saturday, a 57-year-old Brookville man reported that while his vehicle was parked at Lowe’s and someone hit and damaged the passenger rear door. This investigation continues.
———
On Saturday, officers received an anonymous report of an underage party in a field off Hungry Hollow Road. Officers were not able to locate any kind of party.
———
On Friday, the manger of Long John Silver’s reported being harassed by a 29-year-old DuBois man who had been fired earlier in the day. The man had been continually texting since he had been terminated. The manager also believed the man was under the influence. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
On Friday, a 40-year-old South Brady Street resident reported she kept hearing noises, and thought someone was breaking into her apartment. Officers searched and were not able to find any evidence of an attempted break in.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Saturday at 10:43 a.m., a crash occurred on Route 219, Burnside Township. Joshua L. Scott, 27, of Cherry Tree was driving south in the right southbound lane and was slowing to turn right into a private driveway. Kyle S. Hauck, 27, of Ebensburg was unable to prevent his vehicle from impacting Scott’s vehicle. Scott’s vehicle spun and struck a four-by-eight foot advertising sign and came to final rest against a metal shipping container. Hauck came to a final rest facing south near the fog line of the northbound lane of Route 219. Scott reported a back injury on scene and was taken by Hastings EMS for medical evaluation. Hauck was not injured. Cherry Tree Fire Department assisted on scene with traffic control. Hastings EMS assisted with on scene medical evaluations and transport of Hauck.
———
On Friday at 12:46 p.m., police received a report from a 59-year-old man of a lost or missing fire arm on Sylvis Road, Burnside Township. The investigation is currently ongoing.
State Police at Ridgway
On Sunday at 3:34 p.m., a crash occurred on Bear Creek Road, Spring Creek Township, Elk County. In this incident, Robert E. Allen, 73, of DuBois lost control of his vehicle as he approached the one lane bridge. Allen’s vehicle struck the concrete bridge rail on the right side of the roadway and continued to travel striking the concrete bridge on the left side of the roadway. The vehicle then traveled approximately 60 yards before striking a tree on the right side of the road and coming to final rest. Allen sustained minor injuries and was transported to Penn Highlands Elk for further medical evaluation. Police were assisted on scene by Ridgway Ambulance and Ridgway Volunteer Fire Department.
———
On Thursday at 4:47 p.m., Michael S. McKendrick, 36, of DuBois trespassed at Walmart on Million Dollar Highway, Kersey, after receiving a trespass letter on Dec. 13, 2019.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Monday at 12:23 a.m., police responded to the 1000-block of Pine Glen Road, Burnside Township, Centre County for a reported domestic dispute. A 70-year-old Karthaus man advised that he was strangled by his wife. The wife, a 65-year-old Karthaus woman, advised her husband punched her in the face causing injury during a domestic dispute. The husband was arrested and charged with simple assault and harassment. The wife was arrested and charged with strangulation and harassment. Charges filed through Magisterial District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker’s office.
———
On Saturday at 2:49 a.m., troopers checked on a vehicle that was pulled over with its four way lights on on West Sycamore Road, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. The driver, a 23-year-old Hawk Run man, was found to be under the influence of alcohol and subsequently arrested.
———
On Feb. 16 at 12:06 p.m., a crime occurred as a 15-year-old Philipsburg boy was found to be in possession of a vape pen with THC cartridge on school property on the 500-block of Philips Street, Philipsburg Borough. Charges are being filed.
———
On Feb. 8 at 7:37 p.m., police responded to a burglary and criminal mischief on Oklawaha Street, Milesburg Borough, Centre County. Victims of the burglary were a 31-year-old Milesburg man and a 25-year-old Philipsburg woman. Megan Rawding, 32, of Bellefonte was identified as a suspect and taken into custody. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Steven F. Lachman’s office.
———
On Jan. 24 at 6:27 p.m., police received a report that a local attorney at the Public Defender’s Office is harassing an 84-year-old Philipsburg woman who was a victim of a separate criminal incident. PSP Rockview received a report that this has occurred multiple times, and are currently investigating.