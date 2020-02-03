Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Feb. 1 at 11:14 p.m., a crash occurred as a vehicle was traveling to south on Greenwood Road in Pike Township. The vehicle was attempting to traverse a left curve in the roadway when the driver, Chicgo A. Callender, 24, of Luthersburg lost control on the snow and ice covered roadway. The vehicle traveled off the west side of the roadway and struck a tree. No injuries were reported.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a residence along West First Avenue for a report of a medical emergency. Police found that a female was having difficulty breathing. EMS was summoned to the scene.
———
Police initiated a vehicle stop along Nichols Street for a traffic violation and found the driver to be under the influence of alcohol. The driver was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.
———
Police were called to the area of South Second Street for a report of white van traveling the wrong way. Police were able to locate the vehicle and found it was from out of state and unaware of where they were going.
———
Police located two juveniles along Park Avenue after curfew. The juveniles were transported to their residence.
———
Police responded to East Walnut Street for a report domestic. Police arrived and found that a male and female were shouting obscenities towards each other. Police were able to separate the two for the evening.
———
Police responded to Leavy Avenue for activated fire alarm. Police arrived and found that a tenant had burned food.
———
Police responded to an activated alarm along Spruce Street. Police found the building to be secure.
———
Police assisted Clearfield Jefferson Mental Health with serving a mental health warrant on a female along Spruce St. She was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.
———
Police were called to North Second Street for a report of female that was to be harming herself. Police arrived and found the female to be suffering from mental health issues. EMS responded and transported the female to the hospital.
———
Police assisted a motorist along Reed Street who had locked their keys inside their vehicle.
———
Police were called to Nichols Street for a report of a male passed out inside a vehicle. Police responded, but the vehicle had left the scene prior to arrival.
———
A male was arrested for DUI after he was stopped along East Market Street for a traffic violation. The drive was found to be under the influence of alcohol.
———
Police responded to Park Avenue for a report of someone on the back porch of a residence. Police arrived and did not locate anyone on the persons porch.
———
Police initiated a vehicle stop on a vehicle along Krebs Avenue and found one of the passengers to have an active warrant. The male was able to pay the funds needed to satisfy the warrant.
———
Police assisted Lawrence Township Police with apprehending suspects of a Burglary.
———
Police arrested a male at a residence along Ogden Avenue who held several active warrants from the Clearfield County and Clarion County Sheriffs Office. The male was transported to the jail on the warrants.
———
Officer conducted a vehicle stop on East Market Street for a traffic violation. The driver was found to be exhibiting signs of intoxication, so Field Sobriety Testing was conducted. Based on testing results, the male was place in custody and refused a chemical test of blood. The male was then released to a sober adult.
———
Officers responded to a business on Nichols Street for a male possibly passed out in his vehicle which was stationary in a parking space. Officers arrived and found that the male is required to have an ignition interlock system in the vehicle he is operating. The system was not in the vehicle. The driver will be receiving various citations.
———
Officers responded to a residence on East Market Street for a psychological emergency. Upon arrival, contact was made with a female who agreed to be transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for mental health treatment.
———
Officers responded to an activated alarm at a business on Spruce Street. Officers cleared the building, and nothing seemed to be out of place nor tampered with. Owners were notified of the incident.
———
Officers responded to an activated fire alarm at the Henry Myers. It was found that the alarm was activated by food burning in an oven.
———
Officers conducted a vehicle stop on Nichols Street for multiple traffic violations. The driver exhibited signs of intoxication and was asked to perform Field Sobriety Testing. The male was not able to finish testing and was placed in custody for DUI. The male refused a chemical test of blood and was released to a sober adult.
———
Officers contacted a female at a residence on Ogden Avenue. It was known that a wanted male was to be staying at the residence. Contact was made with the male and he was placed into custody and transported to CCJ. The male was held on the warrants.
———
Officers conducted a traffic stop on Merill Street and it was found that one of the passengers had a warrant through this department. The male was able to satisfy the warrant on scene.
———
Found property: A tire was found laying in the middle of the intersection of South Third Street and East Walnut Street. It appears it is a spare tire. Brand is Goodyear Wrangler RT/S with a gray steel rim. The tire appears large enough to belong to a pickup truck or larger SUV. If you believe this tire is yours, please contact the Clearfield Police Department at (814) 765-7819.
———
Found property: A Moshannon Valley High School Class ring was located on a meter in the Borough. The ring was from graduating class 1987 and has the initials “KWB.” If this is your ring or you know who it belongs to, please contact Clearfield Police Department at (814) 765-7819.
Lawrence Township
On Jan. 27 at 1:20 p.m., police received a report of access device fraud. In this incident, money was taken from a 57-year-old Clearfield man’s bank account and used for the purpose of gambling. The man ultimately contacted the bank to notify them of the situation and had his account froze. Pending further investigation.
———
On Jan. 31, police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation on Washington Avenue. The driver, Ray P. Ross Jr., 37, of Clearfield was found to have outstanding warrants. Upon further investigation, the male was found to be in possession of loaded needles, a spoon, and other drug paraphernalia.
———
On Feb. 1 at 8:44 p.m., police responded to a Servomation Drive residence for a domestic dispute. A 22-year-old Clearfield male had been in an argument with Thomas Hall, 44, of Clearfield.The argument became physical and the man was punched in the face by Hall, who left the residence as police were called for.
———
On Feb. 1 at 9:26 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the Sid’s Six Pack parking lot for an equipment violation. During the course of officer’s investigation, it was discovered that the driver, Jury Bell, 25, of Clearfield was under the influence of a controlled substance. Officers then ultimately conducted a search of the vehicle which yielded in the findings of marijuana and other assorted drug paraphernalia. Bell was then transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for the purpose of a legal blood draw and was subsequently released to a sober individual.
———
On Feb. 1-2 from the hours of 11 p.m. to 3 a.m., the Lawrence Township Police and Clearfield Borough Police Departments conduct a DUI roving patrol. During the course of this saturation patrol, four DUI arrests were made, one drug arrest, four traffic citations, and 28 written warnings were issued. These joint effort saturation patrols shall continue through 2020. The Lawrence Township Police Department wishes to remind all motorists to buckle up.
———
On Feb. 2, police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation on South Second Street. The driver, Terry L. Augustine, 66, of Clearfield was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol and was taken to Penn Highlands for a legal blood draw after a field sobriety test. Lab results are pending.
———
On Feb. 2 at 12:49 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation. Upon making contact with the driver, Shay Shaw, 30, of Clearfield, it was discovered that he was under the influence of alcohol. Shaw was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw and released to a sober individual. Charges to be filled upon receiving lab results.
———
On Feb. 3 at 10:36 a.m., police received a report of a theft. A 61-year-old Clearfield male reported that a 5x8 trailer with a spare tire, a 24 foot ladder, and wheel barrow were stolen from a plot of land he owns in the area of Firetower Road. Anyone with information is asked to call Lawrence Township Police Department.
Curwensville Borough
Police were notified of a pole down and possible accident that had occurred in the area of Water Street and Filbert Street. The investigation is ongoing.
———
Police located a suspicious vehicle in the area of Bloomington Avenue. After checking the vehicle, it was found that nothing criminal in nature had occurred.
———
Police responded to the Curwensville Moose for a mental health incident. After checking the vehicle, it was found that nothing criminal in nature had occurred.
———
Police responded to McNaul Street for a welfare check. The individual involved was found to be in good health and not in need of EMS.
———
Police responded to another welfare check at the Curwensville Commons as children were contacting the 911 center. All was found to be in order and the children were spoken to about using emergency calls for emergencies only.
———
Police assisted EMS and Rescue Hose and Ladder Company with a landing zone at the Curwensville High School for a patient not involving the high school.
———
Police and the Curwensville Borough Street Department assisted a local truck driver along Susquehanna Avenue with unloading equipment by shutting down the roadway for a short period of time.
———
Police were contacted concerning an incident of criminal mischief involving automobiles at the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging meal site. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Curwensville Borough Police Department.
———
Police arrested a female for driving under the influence in the area of George Street and Maxwell Street.
———
Police responded to the Curwensville Commons for a reported criminal mischief complaint. It was learned that unknown individuals had broken into the change machine on a washing machine, however, nothing had been stolen. The investigation is ongoing.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Jan. 31 at 6:28 p.m., a crash occurred as Cassandra I. Smith, 25, of Clarion and Hunter K. Hill, 25, of Willoughby, Oh. were driving west on I-80 near the 88.4 mile marker. As Smith was traveling in the left line, and she passed Hill who was traveling in the right lane. Just after passing Hill, Smith continued to travel a short distance just before applying the brakes. Smith then abruptly swerved in an apparent attempt to enter the right lane. Smith’s vehicle’s right side then struck the left front wheel of Hill’s vehicle. Just after initial impact, Smith’s vehicle exited the roadway at the south berm and continued to travel west through the median for approximately two hundred feet. The vehicle then overturned over a small tree just prior to striking an embankment. Hill’s vehicle came to final rest at the north berm. Smith and her passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle and sustained serious injuries. Both occupants were transported from the scene by EMS to Penn Highlands DuBois and then subsequently taken to UMPC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh for treatment of life threatening injuries. Both occupants are believed to have not been wearing their seat belts. Occupants in Hill’s vehicle were not injured. Police were assisted at the scene by Dusan AMServe, Clarion EMS, Pine Creek VFD, and Falls Creek VFD. This investigation will continue.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Jan. 24 at 10:39 a.m., troopers conducted a traffic stop on Hunts Run Road, Rose Township. Troopers observed a known 38-year-old Brookville female driving the vehicle. Through investigation, troopers observed indicators of impairment from the female driver and subsequently placed her under arrest for driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood results.
———
On Feb. 1 at 10:33 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on Ridge Road and the driver, a 39-year-old Punxsutawney male, was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence.
———
A DUI checkpoint was held on Feb. 1-2 in Jefferson County. During the detail, members effectuated two DUI arrests and one summary disorderly conduct arrest. A total of 23 summary traffic citations were issued along with 42 written warnings.
———
This station is investigating an accidental shooting which occurred in a basement on Grand View Drive. This incident occurred on Feb. 2 at about 3.a.m. A known 13-year-old juvenile accidentally shot his friend, a known 14-year-old juvenile, while target shooting with a BB gun. The 14-year-old juvenile was treated and released at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital for minor injuries.
State Police at Ridgway
On Jan. 30 at 12:19 p.m., a 39-year-old Kersey male was stopped for a summary traffic violation on Main Street in Fox Township. Upon further investigation, it was determined he was under the influence of drugs. Charges pending through Magisterial District Judge Mark S. Jacob’s office.
———
On Jan. 31 at 1:49 p.m., a 51-year-old DuBois female was stopped for a summary traffic violation on Route 219 and upon further investigation was found to be under the influence of drugs. The female was also found to be in possession of suspected marijuana. Charges pending toxicology results.
———
On Feb. 2 at 1:32 a.m. a traffic stop was initiated for a traffic violation on State Street. The driver, a 51-year-old Ridgway female, was found to have been drinking and was arrested for driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood alcohol count results.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.