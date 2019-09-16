Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Sept. 10 at 11:45 p.m., police responded to a report of retail theft at Sheetz. Upon further investigation it was discovered that Holly Schake, 32, of Clearfield, had taken multiple items and put them into her bag. Schake then left the store without paying for the items. Charges filed.
On Sept. 16, police received a report of a retail theft and return fraud at Walmart that occurred on Sept. 4. The suspect was later identified as Laurajean Hill from Clearfield. Charges have been filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
On Sept. 15, officers received a report of men arguing, and that there was a gun present. Upon investigation officers found the men, who stated they were practicing self defense and using a toy gun. Officers warn to use caution doing such activities in public areas, due to it causing alarm to the general public.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Sept. 12 at 11 p.m., an unknown suspected entered a locked garage on Walnut Street and went through items in the garage. The victim did not report anything missing.
On Sept. 12 at 7:43 a.m., a three vehicle crash occurred on I-99 South near mile marker 73. A car attempted to merge across the center lane into the right lane and lost control, then slid into another car. All drivers were wearing seat belts and were uninjured.
On Sept. 14 at 6:09 a.m., a two vehicle crash occurred on I-80 East near mile marker 158. A vehicle operated by a 40-year-old Euclid, Ohio man was parked on the right south shoulder, disabled. A vehicle operated by Justin D. Smith of Morrisdale veered off the roadway, hitting the trailer of the disabled vehicle. Charges have been filed against Smith.
On Sept. 19, police observed two apparently underweight and unhealthy horses were observed at a location on Smullton Road. Investigation continues.