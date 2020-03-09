State Police at Clearfield
On Saturday at 11:33 p.m., an incident occurred on the 10400-block of Rockton Mountain Highway, Pine Township. Kimberly Houchins, 41, of Clearfield allegedlycrashed her car because she was under the influence of drugs. Houchins then fled the scene on foot. Upon locating Houchins, she allegedly resisted arrest and engaged in fighting and threatening behavior with police. Charges filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On Saturday at 8:47 a.m., a crash occurred while Zachary P. Bennett, 19, of Irvona was driving south on North Railroad Street near Chestnut Street, Woodward Township. While driving south, Bennett failed to negotiate a right hand turn and his vehicle traveled off of the roadway where it struck trees and shrubs. Bennett then left the scene of the crash.
———
On Saturday at 1:58 a.m., Jennifer Clark, 37, of Hyde was stopped for a vehicle code violation on Washington Avenue, Lawrence Township. Upon investigation it was discovered that Clark had driven under the influence of drugs. Charges filed through Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Sunday at 9:40 p.m., Lawrence Township Police and troopers from PSP Clearfield conducted a traffic stop along Washington Avenue. The vehicle in question had been reported to have been driving erratically. The driver, David Kutch, 57, of Fallentimber was observed to be showing multiple signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw, and then released to a responsible party. Charges are pending.
———
On Saturday, police were conducting routine patrols in the area of Washington Avenue when officers observed a truck driving with a burnt out passenger side headlight. Officers initiated a traffic stop and it was discovered that the driver, Bryan Billings, 45, of West Decatur, was under the influence of alcohol. Standardized field sobriety was conducted and Billings was then transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. Billings was then released to a sober person.
———
On Saturday at 6:43 p.m., police responded to disorder in the parking lot of Edgewood Apartments. It was reported that a woman had struck a man in the face, and left in a vehicle. Officers made contact with the man in question, a 23-year-old Clearfield man, and confirmed that he had been struck multiple times as he had visible injuries. Charges are pending on the suspect, Jaya Reed, 21, of Madera.
———
On Thursday at noon, police responded to a retail theft in progress at Tractor Supply. Officers arrived and located Logan Mactavish, 37, of Clearfield, who was to be stealing merchandise. Mactavish was discovered to have multiple items on his person as well as in his vehicle that were stolen from Tractor Supply. Due to more items being stolen were located in Mactavish’s vehicle, officers obtained a search warrant. After conducting the search warrant, officers located the stolen merchandise and also located suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Charges for retail theft and related drug charges have been filed.