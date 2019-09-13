Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Sept. 13 at 2:34 a.m., officers responded to a suspicious person call at Snappy’s along State Route 879. When officers arrived, Walter Kehren was in the parking lot of Snappy’s waving his arms, yelling, and stumbling around his vehicle. Officers made contact with the suspect and in plain view he had multiple needles and syringes on and around the driver’s side of the vehicle. Kehren was taken into custody and the vehicle was searched. The suspect, being drunk and disorderly, was housed in Clearfield County Jail until sober and charges are to be filed.
On Sept. 13 at 11:18 p.m., officers assisted State Parole in attempting to locate an individual with an active felony warrant. Information was received with the individual’s whereabouts. Officers and State Parole responded to the residence in the Edgewood Apartment Complex. Both residents, Christina Hepfer and Cody Hepfer, lied to law enforcements concerning the whereabouts of the wanted individual, Christopher McBride. State Parole and Officers ultimately located McBride, who was hiding in a cubby hole in a closet. McBride was taken into custody and provided to state parole. Christina Hepfer was also taken into custody for a warrant and housed in the Clearfield County Jail. Charges were filed on both Christina Hepfer and Cody Hepfer for hindering apprehension.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Sept. 10, an individual at Jefferson County Jail was searched by a corrections officer and was found to be in possession of a clear dime bag containing suspected methamphetamine residue. Charges are pending.
On Sept. 12, police responded to a harassment incident on Coolspring Road. Two females engaged in a verbal altercation that turned phsyical. Charges were filed against Adalida Hayes, 24, of Punxsutawney.
State Police at Ridgway
Arson and related offenses charges have been filed against Troy James Kromer, 52, of Punxutawney for three separate acts of arson between Sept. 27, 2018, and Aug. 30, 2019. The incidents involve a pick-up truck fire along Smith Road on Sept. 27, 2018, an unoccupied building fire on Coolspring Road on Aug. 12, 2019, and another pick-up truck fire in a wooded area between Smith and Coolspring Roads on Aug. 30, 2019. Kromer is currently lodged in the Indiana County Prison in lieu of $100,000 cash bond. Investigations into other arson incidents within this region of Indiana and Jefferson counties is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the PA State Police Fire Marshall Unit in Ridgway at (814) 776-6136 or PSP Punxsutawney at (814) 938-0510.
On Sept. 12 at 8:19 p.m., a suspect threw a pumpkin out of a moving vehicle as a 33-year-old Weedville man was traveling in the opposite direction. The pumpkin struck the windshield of the victim’s vehicle, causing it to crack. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please call PSP Ridgway.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Sept. 3 at 4:44 p.m., suspect(s) forced their way into a shed on Centre Hall Elementary School property and stole items from the shed. There are persons of interest associated with the case. The investigation is ongoing.
On Sept. 11 at 7:01 p.m., a vehicle crashed into a tractor-trailer while leaving a rest area along I-80 east. The vehicle continued traveling without stopping. The tractor-trailer driver was unharmed.
On Aug. 31 at 1:34 a.m., police responded to a crash on I-80 west, near Tram Road. Randy L. Kolp, 53, of Karthaus, was driving at an unknown speed when he drove into a vehicle operated by a 39-year-old Philadelphia man. Kolp was transported to Mt. Nittany Hospital. DUI charges have been filed against Kolp.