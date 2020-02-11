Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a security alarm at a local business. Officers arrived and determined it to be a false alarm.
———
Police were notified of a lost wallet.
———
Police responded to a vehicle accident on South Front Street. No injuries were reported.
———
Police responded to a report of a potential break-in. It was reported by the caller that a male was observed entering a residence from a window. Officers made contact with the male and found that he had locked himself out of his residence.
———
While on patrol, officers observed a local business with an unlocked door. No signs of forced entry were observed and it was believed to be accidentally left unlocked.
Lawrence Township
On Jan. 4, officers received a report of a bad check. Upon investigation of the bad check, the suspect was identified as a 58-year-old Clearfield woman. Upon making contact with the suspect, officers made an attempt to collected a certified money order to pay the restitution in full. Charges are pending further investigation.
———
On Feb. 10 at 11:30 a.m., police were summoned to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Dorey Street Extension and 19th Street. The crash occurred as a vehicle failed to yield to oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle at the intersection. No injuries were reported in the crash. The driver shall be cited for duties at stop signs at Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
State Police at DuBois
On Feb. 6 at 1:30 a.m., police were contacted about a domestic violence incident that just occurred on Mill Run Road, Huston Township. An investigation resulted in a 33-year-old Penfield man being cited for harassment through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
———
On Dec. 15, 2019 at a residence on Luthersburg Rockton Road, Brady Township, two individuals entered into a verbal argument that turned physical. Jesalyn Frantz, 20, of Luthersburg and Dylan Frantz, 27, of Luthersburg will both be charged for summary harassment filed through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
———
On Dec. 23, 2019 at 3:30 p.m., Jeremy Heverley, 39, of Brockway, was involved in one vehicle crash near the 2000-block of Clay Plant Road, Snyder Township, Jefferson County. Heverley was interviewed at the scene of the crash, where he also put through Standardized Field Sobriety Testing. Heverley gave a verbal admission to drinking alcoholic beverages, namely “a few rums and cokes.” Heverley was placed under arrest for the suspicion of driving under the influence and transported to Penn Highlands DuBois, where he gave consent to a legal blood draw. Heverley will be facing charges through Magisterial District Judge Bernard E. Hetrick’s office.
———
Sometime between Jan. 18 and Feb. 8, unknown suspect(s) entered the side locked door of a storage gun room located off Mountain Run Road, Huston Township, by damaging the door handle with an unknown object. Once inside the storage gun room, the suspect(s) removed numerous firearms and bows from the storage gun room and attempted to pry open the pistol metal box. The suspect(s) then fled. Items stolen included four Savage Mark .22-caliber rifles valued at $379 a piece, a Remington 20-gauge shotgun valued at $400, a junior Remington 20-gauge shotgun valued at $330, and a Genesis original compound bow valued at $179. Damage to a door handle and a lock box is estimated at $60. Anyone with any information is to contact PSP DuBois.
———
On Jan. 31, an incident occurred as Jane Russel, 52, of Grampian, entered the Laundromat on the 100-block of Main Street, Falls Creek Borough. While inside, Russell intentionally flipped over a washing machine, pulled a piece of oak trim off the wall, stole a rug from the floor and attempted to open a change machine by smashing the lock with a fire extinguisher. Russell was charged with criminal mischief and theft.
———
On Feb. 4 at 8:23 a.m., a one vehicle crash occurred as a vehicle was traveling north on Mount Pleasant Road, Huston Township about 350 feet north of Park Road. The vehicle was traveling straight when for unknown reasons it left the roadway to the east and struck two mailboxes. The driver failed to stop and give immediate notice of the damaged property and fled the scene of the crash north on Mount Pleasant Road. A witness revealed the vehicle was a silver hatchback. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP DuBois.
———
On Feb. 5 at 2:30 p.m., an incident occurred on Vo Tech Road, Winslow Township, Jefferson County in which a juvenile suspect took a 16-year-old Punxsutawney male’s cell phone off of his belt without permission and would not give it back. The cell phone was later recovered, undamaged, and returned to the male.
———
On Feb. 7 at 2:11 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted for a summary traffic violation on West Weber Avenue. The driver, a 50-year-old Brockport male, showed signs of impairment and was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges will be prepared through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
———
On Feb. 7 at 5:39 a.m., a crash occurred as a vehicle driven by Kaitlyn H. Snyder, 27, of Reynoldsville was traveling east going downhill on West Main Street, Reynoldsville Borough, Jefferson County, and another vehicle, driven by Shawn Z. Ebersole, 23, of Grampian was traveling west going uphill. Snyder lost control of her vehicle while negotiating a left bend on the snow covered roadways, entered into the western lane of travel — striking the Ebersole’s vehicle’s left rear end. Upon impact with Ebersole’s vehicle, Snyder’s vehicle exited the northern portion of the roadway. Snyder received minor injuries while Ebersole was uninjured. Reynoldsville Fire Department assisted on scene.
———
On Feb. 8, a theft was reported from Peoples Auto Body LLC, Reynoldsville, Winslow Township, Jefferson County. Sometime between Feb. 7 at 11:30 p.m. and Feb. 8 at 8 a.m., an unknown suspect parked his vehicle along Route 322 at the entrance of the parking lot of the business, walked down, and removed catalytic converters — a Chevrolet and a GMC converter valued at $200 each — from two vehicles. Anyone with information is to contact PSP DuBois at (814) 371-4652.
———
On Feb. 9 at 8:54 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 east near mille marker 74. Farooq A. Mughal, 49, of Cincinnati, Ohio lost control of his tractor trailer on the snow covered road, striking a guide rail off the right side of the road. The vehicle came back onto the road and started to fish tail, jackknifing the tractor trailer. Mughal’s vehicle came to final rest across both lanes of travel. He was uninjured and police were assisted by PennDOT and Corsica Fire Department.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Jan. 21 at 3 a.m., police were dispatched to an inactive domestic call involving strangulation which occurred in a wooded area off of Steffey Church Road, Banks Township, Indiana County. It was determined both Daniel Roy, 47, of Punxsutawney, and Miracle Good, 46, of Millheim, had both committed crimes. Roy was taken into custody without incident. Good resisted arrest and subsequently received additional charges for her actions.
———
On Jan. 29, police received a Child Line report of suspected child abuse which allegedly occurred on Main Street, Burnside Borough from Sept. 1, 2019 to Dec. 25, 2019. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On Feb. 8 at 1:46 a.m., police responded to a one vehicle crash with fire and entrapment on Smith Road and Coolspring Road, North Mahoning Township, Indiana County. During the investigation, it was determined the driver, a 22-year-old Madera man, was impaired when the vehicle crashed. He was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.
———
On Feb. 4 at 11:23 a.m., troopers arrived at the office of Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass in Houtzdale, Clearfield County, for a summary traffic hearing stemming from a crash. The defendant, a 55-year-old Glen Campbell man, arrived on scene for his scheduled hearing, and while engaging with troopers, the troopers observed indicators of possible drug impairment. Troopers then conducted a battery of field sobriety tests and suspected that the defendant was impaired by a drug or drugs. Troopers subsequently placed him under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. This investigation is currently ongoing.
———
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Feb. 7 at 7:28 a.m., a crash occurred on Glenwood Avenue just south of Jefferson Street, Glen Campbell Borough, Indiana County. Cody A. Sanner, 21, of Glen Campbell was driving south when he lost control of his vehicle and slid off the west side of the roadway, striking a utility pole. No property damage was observed as a result of this crash. Sanner and a passenger, Lance Martin, 24, of Glen Campbell, both sustained head injuries as a result of this crash and were transported to Punxsutawney Hospital by Citizens Ambulance Service. Another passenger, Daniel Agheitzenrater, 19, of Glen Campbell, was not injured.
State Police at Ridgway
On Feb. 5 at 4 p.m., a structure fire occurred on Bloom Lane, Union Township, and damaged the interior of the structure. During the investigation, conducted by the PSP Fire Marshal and Union Township Station 40 Fire Department, it was determined the fire occurred due to the fact that combustible material came in contact with a wood burner which was in use at the time of the fire. This fire is being determined as accidental in nature. Estimated damage $30,000. There were no injuries.
———
On Feb. 7 at 7:59 a.m., a crash occurred as a vehicle was traveling east on Route 153 (Hoovertown Road) about 2,600 feet east of Fire Tower Road, Huston Township, Clearfield County. Larry J. Armstrong, 75, of Grantham, New Hampshire lost control of his vehicle and slid into vehicles driven by Kelsie R. Zuroski, 29, of Ridgway and Michael A. Grill, 46, of Reynoldsville. All three drivers — including an infant in Zuroski’s vehicle — were uninjured. Armstrong fled the scene but was later found.
———
On Feb. 7 at 11:20 a.m., Tammi M. Okruch, 50, of Weedville was driving northbound on Route 255 (Bennetts Valley Highway) in Jay Township, Elk County, when she was struck from behind by another vehicle that had been attempting to pass her vehicle and lost control due to snow covered roads. The other vehicle, a white Jeep Cherokee approximately from 2004-2006, fled the scene. It was reported to have received damage to the front bumper on the driver side and should have maroon paint transfer. Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call PSP Ridgway at (814) 776-6136.
State Police at Rockview
Numerous individuals have been cited for harassment, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct after a landlord/tenant issue on Jan. 29 at a residence on the 100-block of B Street, Rush Township. These individuals include Lynn Bean, 54, of Osceola Mills; Dawn Bean, 51, of Osceola Mills; Todd Slakoper, 56, of Philipsburg; Donald Moss, 52, of Osceola Mills; Jollene Rabenstein, 39, of Philipsburg; Austin Mullan, 27, of Philipsburg; Matthew Boyer, 18, of Philipsburg; and a 15-year-old boy from Philipsburg.
———
On Jan. 27 at 7:51 a.m., police responded to a report of an attempted burglary and theft from a motor vehicle on the 600-block of North Front Street, Rush Township. There are no investigative leads at this time. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call PSP Rockview at (814) 355-7545.
———
On Feb. 1 at 3:58 p.m., an incident occurred on Curtis Street, Philipsburg Borough, as a 65-year-old Philipsburg man was struck in the back by an official after the completion of a Philipsburg-Osceola Basketball game.
———
On Feb. 5 at 7:11 p.m., an incident occurred as police conducted a traffic stop on Water Alley near Curtin Street, Osceola Mills Borough. The driver, Gray Klinger, 24, of Osceola Mills, was found to have active warrants out of Centre County. Further investigation revealed the driver was in possession of marijuana, marijuana paraphernalia, and meth-related paraphernalia.
———
On Feb. 8 at 1:38 a.m., police responded to a known man that was passed out inside his vehicle with the vehicle in drive and running on East Presqueisle Street near S. Centre Street, Philipsburg Borough. Further investigation revealed that Mitchell Morgan, 28, of Philipsburg, was under the influence of alcohol.
———
On Feb. 8 at 6:36 a.m., a crash occurred on Route 53 near the 5000-block of Morrisdale Allport Highway, Morris Township, Clearfield County. Police came upon the crash and assisted with medical needs until EMS personnel arrived on scene. The crash occurred as a known 17-year-old male lost control of his vehicle on snow-covered roadways and struck a utility pole. Two juvenile male passengers, ages 16 and 13, sustained major and minor injuries, respectively. Through the investigation, it was determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash and charges are pending.
———
On Feb. 9 at 2:33 a.m., police investigated an incident of drug possession and driving under the influence on Walton Street, Chester Hill Borough, Clearfield County, involving a known male suspect.
———
On Feb. 9 at 11:35 p.m., troopers responded to a noise complaint on the 300-block of North Front Street, Philipsburg. During the investigating, an 18-year-old Philipsburg man was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and related paraphernalia. Charges are pending.