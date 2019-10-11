Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

On Oct. 11 at 7:02 a.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of state Route 879 and River Road, in which one vehicle rear-ended another and pushed it into a third, both of which were stopped at a red light. No injuries were reported and all vehicles were driven from the scene.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

No report.

