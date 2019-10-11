Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Oct. 11 at 7:02 a.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of state Route 879 and River Road, in which one vehicle rear-ended another and pushed it into a third, both of which were stopped at a red light. No injuries were reported and all vehicles were driven from the scene.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.