Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Sept. 3 at 7:03 p.m., a crash occurred on Morrisdale-Allport Highway. A car driven by John C. Thomas, 59, of Morrsidale, attempted to make a left turn onto Deer Creek Road in front of a car driven by a 20-year-old Morrisdale woman. Officers arrived shortly after the crash occurred and multiple persons were take to Penns Highlands Clearfield. Charges have been filed against Thomas for vehicle code violation.
———
On Sept. 3 at 1:25 a.m., unknown suspects forcibly entered the Remedy Bar and Grill from a side entrance door. Once inside, they disabled a surveillance camera then forcibly entered two PA Skills gaming machines. Suspects then removed a combined amount of $24. from the machines and fled the scene undetected. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at 814-867-3800.
Clearfield Borough
On Sept. 2 at 12:57 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of Nichols Street and Weaver Street for a stabbing. According to the caller/witness, a male stabbed another male with a knife and then fled on foot towards Turnpike Avenue. While fleeing, the suspect was to have thrown the knife. Officers of both the Clearfield Borough Police Department and the Lawrence Township Police Department responded to the area.
The male victim was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield via EMS while officers searched for the suspect. Officers located the knife in a backyard behind a residence on Nichols Street. Shortly after finding the knife, Clearfield County Control notified the police that the suspect had called in and said he was sitting in front of a residence on Turnpike Avenue. Officers responded and took the male into custody without incident. The suspect was then later transported to Clearfield County Jail and held on charges including aggravated and simple assault.
The male was arraigned by Judge Ford and bail was set at $25,000, which he was not able to post. The male is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 11.
———
A set of keys were found laying on Martin Street in the borough of Clearfield. There are three house keys and a vehicle key fob for a 2013 red Ford F150. The keychain also has a State College Ford Lincoln logo. If you believe these are your keys or know somebody they may belong to, please contact the Clearfield Borough Police Department at 814-756-7819.
Lawrence Township
On Sept. 4 at 1:05 a.m., officers conducted a vehicle stop in the Walmart parking lot for an equipment violation. Upon making contact, officers located drug paraphernalia in plain view and found more in a thorough search. The owner of the paraphernalia, Samantha Weber of Clearfield, was ultimately taken into custody and housed in the Clearfield County Jail on a probation violation.
———
On Sept. 4 at 12:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to Lawrence Avenue for a report of disturbance. On scene it was learned Lisa Sones, a previously evicted tenant, arrived back on the property that she was not to be on. Sones was removed from the property and charges of trespass and other related charges to be filed as a result of the incident.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Aug. 17, an unknown suspect removed miscellaneous tools from the garage of a 48-year-old Penfield man on Bennetts Valley Highway. Investigation continues.
———
On Sept. 2 at 5:01 p.m., a white non-hispanic female entered the Dollar General store at 11915 Bennetts Valley Hwy. and, while paying for a cart full of items, placed two boxes of Crush flavored powder packets in a bag of paid for items. Suspect then fled in an unknown direction after paying for the remaining items in her cart.
———
On Sept. 2 at approximately 6:43 p.m., a white non-hispanic female entered the Dollar General store at 11915 Bennetts Valley Hwy. and removed a pair of scissors valued at $2 from the plastic wrapping and then used those scissors to open a cell phone charger valued at $10, then exited the store with the charger and left the scissors behind. Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact PSP DuBois at (814) 371-4652.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Sept. 1 at 6:53 p.m., police responded to a report that Joshua Agnello, 34, of Punxsutawney, was walking in and out of traffic along Harmony Road with a handgun. Further investigation revealed that he was in possession of a concealed handgun, drugs, and drug paraphernalia. The suspect was transported to the Jefferson County Jail and charges were filed.
———
On Sept. 3 at 2:17 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted near Main Street and Hemlock Street for a traffic violation of following too closely. Upon making contact with the driver, 20-year-old Hayley Means of Reynoldsville, a strong odor of marijuana was coming from inside the vehicle. The driver was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and possession of marijuana. Toxicology results and charges are pending.
———
On Aug. 18 at 1:50 p.m., police responded to an incident involving two drivers traveling south on state Route 199, each claiming the other had driving violations. The incident continued into the Walmart parking lot where an argument started. Due to the noise of the argument, another person became involved.
State Police at Ridgway
On Aug. 28 at approximately 12:55 p.m., police responded to a Wilcox Road residence in regards to a 62-year-old Johnsonburg male reporting his Husqvarna weedeaters/power broom missing from his shed. Through the investigation it was learned that Brandon Dilley, 33, of Wilcox, was seen loading weed eaters into a truck in the area just prior to police arrival. Upon locating Dilley in Wilcox with the weedeaters/power broom in his possession, he was taken into custody and transported to the Elk County Prison on a probation warrant. Charges of Burglary, Theft, and Receiving Stolen Property were filed on Aug. 29. The total amount stolen was reported to be $1,100.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.