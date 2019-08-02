Lawrence Township
On July 26, police received a report of a traffic violation that occurred on South Second Street. Upon investigation police located the suspect vehicle parked at Family Dollar with the occupants inside the store. Police waited for the occupants, Chasity Barrett and Thomas Downs, both of Curwensville, to exit to which police made contact. While speaking to Barrett and Thomas, it was discovered both had shoplifted while inside Family Dollar. Both were also found in possession of drug paraphernalia. Criminal charges will be filed.
Police received a report about a retail theft at Walmart on July 27. Upon investigation, Andrew Paul Seaburn from Clearfield was found to have taken a t-shirt valued at $12.44 without payment. Seaburn was cited.
On August 2 at 1:49 a.m., police conducted a vehicle stop in the area of state Route 879 near the Clark Street overpass, due to the diver conducting numerous moving violations. Upon making contact with the driver, Frederick Aughenbauch of Clearfield, and the passengers, Geri Cassick and Tim Vaughn Jr., both of Clearfield, it was discovered that Vaughn and Cassick had active warrants through the Clearfield County Sherriff’s Department. Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Aughenbaugh was under the influence of a controlled substance(s). Aughenbaugh ultimately refused to provide a blood sample when taken into custody and was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. All individuals were housed in the Clearfield County Jail. Charges will be filed on Aughenbaugh for DUI of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and various traffic offenses.
State Police at DuBois
On August 1 at 3:31 p.m., a fatal accident occurred on state Route 830 at its on/off ramp with Interstate 80 in Washington Township, Jefferson County. A 1999 Chevrolet Trailblazer containing Nikkol Kriner, David Sierzega and Megan Darlene Wood — as the driver was not identified in the report — was traveling westbound on I-80 and exited at the 90 mile marker.The Trailblazer failed to stop and crossed SR 830 into the path of a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Walter Kitko. Kitko’s vehicle struck the Trailblazer in the passenger side, causing it to roll over onto the roof. Wood was pronounced dead at the scene while Kriner and Sierzega had serious injuries. Kitko received minor injuries and the investigation is ongoing.